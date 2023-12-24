Arrow Lake 2024 (and beyond)

non gaming

I've been holding out for an upgrade as my 9900K / Z390 is still serving myneeds quite well.. With the proliferation of AI and various other reasons to "keep up", I am looking forward to how Arrow Lake is going to pan out.. It would be nice to have a single thread to follow developments...so hoping this thread will serve that purpose.Ultimately, it would be nice if the process shrink will also yield lower power requirements than Intel's 12th-14th gen.. Half that would be really nice, but probably won't see that until Lunar Lake.. by then, it will be really interesting to see if Windows on ARM / RISC will get legs with Nvidia, AMD, Qualcom, and others ramping up on that front. And of course, AMD's new Ryzen offerings are coming... For now, just trying to weed through the speculation, FUD, etc.., observe any eventual leaks, and finally set expectations... Arrow Lake is claimed to also include Intel's version of "Tile Based" chips on the package... (like AMD's chiplets)...