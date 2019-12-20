Arozzi Vernazza Soft Fabric Gaming Chair Review

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:57 AM.

  Dec 20, 2019 at 12:57 AM
    erek

    erek

    Doubt it's better than the other Vernazza.

    "The Vernazza Soft Fabric chair can be used in a gaming environment or your home or professional office. The fabric upholstery is a fine choice for a company used to manufacturing gaming chairs with sharp design lines and color combinations mainly based on the powerful designs of motor-sport bucket seats. Details always define such products, and the most interesting detail here is the single-colored fabric upholstery."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/review/arozzi-verona-v2-pro-gaming-chair/


    The other Vernazzi @
     
    erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:57 AM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 12:59 AM
    Mega6

    Mega6

    Soft fabric is for wimpy nerds, I need Real Leather!
     
    Mega6, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:59 AM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 1:01 AM
    erek

    erek

    is the original Vernazza Real Leather or "pleather" or whatever?
     
    erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:01 AM
