Around $250 speakers to connect to my PC for small room.

I work from home 100% and looking for white speakers to connect to my PC. I was using Creative GigaWorks T40 previously, but my wife had taken them. Want to upgrade, was looking at Creative T40 Version II ($120), but the newer version seem to have some green power saving feature that apparently gets irritating as you miss the first few seconds of sound when waking up.Some of the speakers that I have been looking at now are-, $358 (plenty of connection options to connect directly to the PC),̶ ̶$̶3̶0̶0̶ ̶(̶c̶o̶n̶n̶e̶c̶t̶s̶ ̶d̶i̶r̶e̶c̶t̶l̶y̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶P̶C̶)̶$130 (instead of $160) + DAC?$250 + DAC?* Will need a DAC for some of them I think to connect to PC??? Any reliable and cheap recommendations? Need to factor that in the cost!Quality + Bang for the buck is what I am afterBtw I listen to all kind of music, from classical to electronic etc etc.