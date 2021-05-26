Army of the Dead Pixels or "How I learned to navigate LG customer support" PSA

Me and Mrs.: watching Army of the Dead starring Drax and zombies.Mrs: "Hey, that looks like a dead pixel!"Me: I briefly stare at the LED power indicator 'neath the once pristine screen of my LG OLED E9.LG OLED: _ (except in red)Me: Frantically rewinds and pauses the movie. Sure enough one bright pixel IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SCREEN stares back at me.Pixel: .Then, all throughout the movie, I see other pixels, four in total, always in the same place, always appearing during low-contrast scenes.Crap!Long story short: Connected to LG to create a service ticket. Easy Peazy.Now we wait.While I wait, I watch another show, two more, in fact... no bright pixels. Not even a wink. Once again, I stare at the OLED.LG OLED: _ (except in red)On a whim, I think of other words with silent "h"s, and then google "Stuck pixels in Army of the Dead". It produces this gem:No. Freaking. Way!Contacted LG, cancelled the service call which has already been forwarded to a provider in the area. Contact the provider, they were super nice. Gave them a warning about possible OTHER service calls related to the same issue. Turns out I was probably right:That is all.