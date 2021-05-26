Army of the Dead Pixels or "How I learned to navigate LG customer support" PSA

Me and Mrs.: watching Army of the Dead starring Drax and zombies.
Mrs: "Hey, that looks like a dead pixel!"
Me: I briefly stare at the LED power indicator 'neath the once pristine screen of my LG OLED E9.
LG OLED: _ (except in red)
Me: Frantically rewinds and pauses the movie. Sure enough one bright pixel IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SCREEN stares back at me.
Pixel: .
Then, all throughout the movie, I see other pixels, four in total, always in the same place, always appearing during low-contrast scenes.
Crap!
Long story short: Connected to LG to create a service ticket. Easy Peazy.
Now we wait.
While I wait, I watch another show, two more, in fact... no bright pixels. Not even a wink. Once again, I stare at the OLED.
LG OLED: _ (except in red)
On a whim, I think of other words with silent "h"s, and then google "Stuck pixels in Army of the Dead". It produces this gem:
https://www.reddit.com/r/netflix/comments/nhsjfw/anyone_else_notoce_the_hot_pixel_on_one_of_the/
No. Freaking. Way!
Contacted LG, cancelled the service call which has already been forwarded to a provider in the area. Contact the provider, they were super nice. Gave them a warning about possible OTHER service calls related to the same issue. Turns out I was probably right:
https://screencrush.com/army-of-the-dead-dead-pixels/
https://ymcinema.com/2021/05/26/viewers-noticed-dead-pixels-in-snyders-army-of-the-dead/
https://www.avforums.com/threads/army-of-the-dead-netflix-movie-review-comments.2362220/page-2
That is all.
