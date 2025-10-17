Army General Says He's Using AI To Improve Decision-Making

erek
“Maj. Gen. William Taylor told reporters at the Association of the US Army Conference in Washington this week that he and the Eighth Army he commands out of South Korea are regularly using AI for decision-making. Taylor said he has been asking AI chatbots to help build models for personal decisions that affect his organization and overall readiness. The general referred to his chatbot companion as "Chat" and said the technology has been useful for predictive analysis in logistical planning and operational purposes.”
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...-says-hes-using-ai-to-improve-decision-making
