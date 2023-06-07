Armored Core VI Not Open World - FromSoftware Director Wanted to Distinguish it from Elden Ring

erek
Interesting choice
"Masaru Yamamura, director of Armored Core VI, stated in an interview conducted by South Korea's Ruliweb: "In the process of developing the sequel, there was also an opinion to make it in a different game style. However, as a result of discussions, it was concluded that it should not be made into a title centered on movement and exploration, such as the Elden Ring or Soul series. In the Armored Core series, depending on the assembly, the movement performance of the character changes and affects the play. Because that is the charm of the series." His team has taken the traditional design route in order to concentrate on assembling detailed and fun gameplay environments: "I think you will be able to feel a different pleasure from exploring every nook and cranny of the carefully crafted map as you move.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309749/...ctor-wanted-to-distinguish-it-from-elden-ring
