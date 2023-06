I see a lot of discussion around this announcement by old fans saying "I hope it's like the old games and not a souls-like" but as an actual OG fan (yes, OG: psX original, spent hours meticulously copying hentai JPEGs pixel by pixel on the emblem editor) my reaction is "hey hey wait a minute..."



ACs 1-4 we're never fast-paced action. They was slow, controlled worse than a tank, DID NOT FORGIVE and mission design was rarely linear or obvious.



Let me describe the Armored Core experience:



You spend ages scrounging together what pennies you have, selling some really nice weapons so you can afford those new legs that have a similar weight limit to your current ones, but have slightly higher movement speed. Making more choices and puting together a mech that seems 'hecka cool' but in reality is running off of a generator that can barely power it.



You drop into a mission with really vague description of 'destroy power core' and nothing else because the actual beifing is long and boring and your teenage ass just skipped it. You're mech is standing outside a big blast door and you enter, admiring your new legs that let you move around 5% faster, which is still dog-slow. You use your boosters to speed up and approach enemies, fire one shot out of your shoulder mounted energy cannon and immediately drain your energy output and stall your generator and are sitting there completely immobile while it restarts, enemies taking free shots at you. By the time the generator restarts and you boost away, you've lost half your armour (which can't be replaced or replenished mid-mission, by the way). You instead use your basic-bitch single-shot solid ammo rifle and slowly strafe around and take out the pissweak drones that nearly killed you earlier, using 25% of your ammo (which, you guessed it: can't be replaced or replenished mid mission!) and you realise you're at a dead end in an area that has no mission objectives. You open your 3D map, but because you couldn't afford a good head-unit with whole-mission mapping, your map only shows areas you've physically been, and cannot see the actual structure of the complex. You're lost.



Eventually, you fight your way though the maze like catacomb of a military station and find the power core.. with 10% remaining armour and no more ammo for your basic-bitch rifle.



Then a fucking FULLY equipped AC mech drops in, out of nowhere, the techno drum n bass kicks in as this completely undamaged and fully armed AC taunts you over coms, boosts circles around you and blows you to hell and back with a kerosawa laser rifle.



Mission failed. No retry option. Also you need to pay to repair your busted-ass AC and pay to refill the ammo you used on the mission.



You're now in debt, worth negative credits.





TELL ME THAT SHIT ISN'T SOULS-LIKE