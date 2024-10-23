  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Arm Plans to Cancel Qualcomm's License

“The licensing reworking came just in time when Qualcomm experienced its biggest expansion. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite is being used in the mobile sector, the Snapdragon X Elite/Plus is being used in Copilot+ PCs, and the automotive sector is also getting the new Snapdragon Cockpit/Ride Elite chipsets. Most of that is centered around Nuvia Oryon core IP, a high-performance, low-power design. Arm's representatives declined to comment on this move for Bloomberg, while a Qualcomm spokesman noted that the British company was trying to "strong-arm a longtime partner."”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/328004/arm-plans-to-cancel-qualcomms-license-issues-60-day-notice
 
This is the exact kind of thing that will cause a market shift to begin toward a more-modern, open-standard like RISC-V.

Nobody wants the prospect of license cancellation being held over their head indefinitely in a game that costs hundreds of billions to play.
 
Say hello to our RISC-V overlords.
Good luck with that. RISC-V is nowhere near the performance of ARM, and nowhere near as secure. Qualcomm had this coming and all they gotta do is pay the license fee to ARM. ARM went bankrupt a number of years ago and was nearly bought by Nvidia. We were not too far off from "ARM the Way It's Meant to be Played". This is likely many attempts from ARM to make money and try to prevent another bankruptcy. Expect more lawsuits.
 
Good luck with that. RISC-V is nowhere near the performance of ARM, and nowhere near as secure. Qualcomm had this coming and all they gotta do is pay the license fee to ARM. ARM went bankrupt a number of years ago and was nearly bought by Nvidia. We were not too far off from "ARM the Way It's Meant to be Played". This is likely many attempts from ARM to make money and try to prevent another bankruptcy. Expect more lawsuits.
Even RISC-V with this?

https://hardforum.com/threads/risc-...ssing-and-hypervisors.2037513/post-1045978494
 
I am committed to x86 (from AMD of course), so I have no dog in this hunt. However, it's a bad look for both Qualcomm and ARM with this issue. If ARM can sue Qualcomm, what's to stop them from suing say Microsoft next, for some bs reason?
 
I am committed to x86 (from AMD of course), so I have no dog in this hunt. However, it's a bad look for both Qualcomm and ARM with this issue. If ARM can sue Qualcomm, what's to stop them from suing say Microsoft next, for some bs reason?
Does Microsoft make ARM IP devices?
 
I am committed to x86 (from AMD of course), so I have no dog in this hunt. However, it's a bad look for both Qualcomm and ARM with this issue. If ARM can sue Qualcomm, what's to stop them from suing say Microsoft next, for some bs reason?
It depends on the circumstances but I think what a lot of ARM people aren't taking into account is the fact that if ARM pisses off enough of their customers, those customers may bide their time with ARM until they can abandon it. Part of doing so may be in advancing something like RISC-V. Keep in mind, ARM doesn't need to directly attack customers in order to piss them off. Any halfway decent company is going to to be paying attention to how ARM treats their customers and may look into abandoning ARM before they have to deal with the same thing.
 
Even RISC-V with this?

https://hardforum.com/threads/risc-...ssing-and-hypervisors.2037513/post-1045978494
Let me know when there's benchmarks.
It depends on the circumstances but I think what a lot of ARM people aren't taking into account is the fact that if ARM pisses off enough of their customers, those customers may bide their time with ARM until they can abandon it. Part of doing so may be in advancing something like RISC-V. Keep in mind, ARM doesn't need to directly attack customers in order to piss them off. Any halfway decent company is going to to be paying attention to how ARM treats their customers and may look into abandoning ARM before they have to deal with the same thing.
People who support Qualcomm here forget what this situation is. Qualcomm bought Nuvia which had a license so they could design their own ARM chips for servers. Qualcomm buys Nuvia and assumes the license is transferable, when actually it isn't. It's even stated in the license that it's not transferable, plus Nuvia was much smaller than Qualcomm who plans to make far more chips than Nuvia was. If ARM was to sell them a license so they could design their own chips, it would obviously cost more than what Nuvia was paying.
I am committed to x86 (from AMD of course), so I have no dog in this hunt. However, it's a bad look for both Qualcomm and ARM with this issue. If ARM can sue Qualcomm, what's to stop them from suing say Microsoft next, for some bs reason?
You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.
Let me know when there's benchmarks.

Let me know when there's benchmarks.

People who support Qualcomm here forget what this situation is. Qualcomm bought Nuvia which had a license so they could design their own ARM chips for servers. Qualcomm buys Nuvia and assumes the license is transferable, when actually it isn't. It's even stated in the license that it's not transferable, plus Nuvia was much smaller than Qualcomm who plans to make far more chips than Nuvia was. If ARM was to sell them a license so they could design their own chips, it would obviously cost more than what Nuvia was paying.

You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.

You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.
ARM is a fucking mess and always has been. I don't care if it goes bankrupt. I don't care if it dies. It will be replaced.
 
You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.
Due to the nature of how the deal fell through and the FTC’s recurring lawsuits to stop them, even if ARM goes bankrupt I don’t believe Nvidia would even be allowed to make an offer on them.

If I were slightly more paranoid than I currently am I would think that Qualcomm had lobbied, (aka paid off) the FTC and other regulatory bodies to kill the deal knowing it would end ARM so they could pick it up for a fraction of what Nvidia was about to pay.

I mean it would make total sense for ARM’s biggest partner to pick up the pieces as it is essential to their business model. Regulators wouldn’t push back too hard Qualcomm’s the good guy here remember? It was only a few years ago they were “educating” us on the dangers of those other people owning it because of how greedy they are…
 
Let me know when there's benchmarks.

Let me know when there's benchmarks.

People who support Qualcomm here forget what this situation is. Qualcomm bought Nuvia which had a license so they could design their own ARM chips for servers. Qualcomm buys Nuvia and assumes the license is transferable, when actually it isn't. It's even stated in the license that it's not transferable, plus Nuvia was much smaller than Qualcomm who plans to make far more chips than Nuvia was. If ARM was to sell them a license so they could design their own chips, it would obviously cost more than what Nuvia was paying.

You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.

You know what else is a bad look? If ARM goes bankrupt and Nvidia ends up buying them.
"Here we go again. In the fighting between Qualcomm and Arm, and the first lawsuit set to go to trial in December, today throws up another curveball. The architecture license that Qualcomm is using to build its next generation Snapdragon smartphone cores on is under threat. Arm has cancelled that license, stating breach of contract, and Qualcomm has 60 days before it takes effect. This is happening during Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii, but also during RISC-V Summit, Arm's biggest potential competitor."

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6kX7JWMiV0
 
"Here we go again. In the fighting between Qualcomm and Arm, and the first lawsuit set to go to trial in December, today throws up another curveball. The architecture license that Qualcomm is using to build its next generation Snapdragon smartphone cores on is under threat. Arm has cancelled that license, stating breach of contract, and Qualcomm has 60 days before it takes effect. This is happening during Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii, but also during RISC-V Summit, Arm's biggest potential competitor."

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6kX7JWMiV0

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6kX7JWMiV0
RISC-V is only a competitor if ARM can win those lawsuits and change their licenses.
If they can’t, ARM doesn’t have the financial ability to stick around long enough to be RISC-V’s competition.
 
This is happening during Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii, but also during RISC-V Summit, Arm's biggest potential competitor.
ARM doesn't have a competitor, for the same reasons x86 doesn't either. You're not going to tell a bunch of developers, Android owners, and etc that you're switching to another architecture and all old ARM applications are running through an emulator. Keep in mind this is just Qualcomm. Not Mediatek, not Apple, not Samsung, just Qualcomm. The reason it's Qualcomm because they were dicks about the licensing. Samsung would just happily use their own Equinox chips and the rest of the industry would just migrate to MediaTek. Nobody is going to want to rewrite all their software just for Qualcomm and their situation with ARM.
RISC-V is only a competitor if ARM can win those lawsuits and change their licenses.
If they can’t, ARM doesn’t have the financial ability to stick around long enough to be RISC-V’s competition.
Who is exactly investing into RISC-V development? The problem I see is that RISC-V's performance may change wildly based on who manufacturers the chips. You may run into situations where one manufacturer has MMX while another has 3DNow. RISC-V may start out like X11 where a bunch of companies invested in it's development, but then forked it and added changes to give it uniqueness. Sounds good on paper but likely to cause enough compatibility problems that RISC-V isn't just RISC-V.
 
ARM doesn't have a competitor, for the same reasons x86 doesn't either. You're not going to tell a bunch of developers, Android owners, and etc that you're switching to another architecture and all old ARM applications are running through an emulator. Keep in mind this is just Qualcomm. Not Mediatek, not Apple, not Samsung, just Qualcomm. The reason it's Qualcomm because they were dicks about the licensing. Samsung would just happily use their own Equinox chips and the rest of the industry would just migrate to MediaTek. Nobody is going to want to rewrite all their software just for Qualcomm and their situation with ARM.

Who is exactly investing into RISC-V development? The problem I see is that RISC-V's performance may change wildly based on who manufacturers the chips. You may run into situations where one manufacturer has MMX while another has 3DNow. RISC-V may start out like X11 where a bunch of companies invested in it's development, but then forked it and added changes to give it uniqueness. Sounds good on paper but likely to cause enough compatibility problems that RISC-V isn't just RISC-V.
RISC-V is weird like that, and that sort of what makes it super useful in it's open state, it's "easy" for hardware developers to build the most efficient chip for what they need it to do, but designs like that don't often make for a good general purpose CPU and I haven't seen many cases where it even attempts to be one outside of some things made by Andes Technology.
 
I am committed to x86 (from AMD of course), so I have no dog in this hunt. However, it's a bad look for both Qualcomm and ARM with this issue. If ARM can sue Qualcomm, what's to stop them from suing say Microsoft next, for some bs reason?
Nothing really. This is a strategic mistake on the part of ARM.
What is the point of having an architectural license. ARM is pissed they bought Nuvia. To fucking bad frankly. They felt Nuvia hadn't paid for a arch license. Ok so sue them... wait ya they don't exists one of your architecture holding licensed companies bought them and took them out.

If ARM thinks every architecture holding company is going to start reporting how their own sauce is made back to ARM, so ARM can decide if they need to pay up they are dreaming in monochrome.

I expect they settle... this isn't a great look though for up and coming big ARM companies right now. Think about the work being done by Amazon,Microsoft,Google. They all modify ARM core designs... apparently one wrong purchase/patent pickup can get ARM pissed at you demanding a larger take. ARM needs to end this one fast. The longer it goes on, the more nervous their other big expensive license holders are going to consider how much $ it takes to make something like RiscV a cloud server arch.
 
this isn't a great look though for up and coming big ARM companies right now. Think about the work being done by Amazon,Microsoft,Google. They all modify ARM core designs... apparently one wrong purchase/patent pickup can get ARM pissed at you demanding a larger take. ARM needs to end this one fast. The longer it goes on, the more nervous their other big expensive license holders are going to consider how much $ it takes to make something like RiscV a cloud server arch.
That's my point. Going after one of the biggest ARM companies in this way sends a message to anyone else using ARM or thinking about using ARM. It makes using ARM a risky proposition and risk is something companies look to mitigate or avoid. One of the ways to mitigate or avoid risk in this way is investing in a competitor like RISC-V to have something else to fall back on.
 
You're not going to tell a bunch of developers, Android owners, and etc that you're switching to another architecture and all old ARM applications are running through an emulator.
Look, Android developers already have to build for arm32(two flavors, I think), arm64, x86-32, maybe x86-64 if they run a native emulator, and I think there's some mips phones out there. Adding risc-V to that isn't that big of a deal, as long as Google draws a line in the sand on a decent collection of mandatory extensions to run Android, so only very specific needs lead towards multiple flavors of risc-v native binaries.

Yes, old apps that Google has chased off the store won't update, and you'll be screwed on those. The way forward for manufacturers of risc-v phones is to make tons of cheap risc-v phones first, and only try to sell expensive risc-v phones once there's tens of millions of users. Lots of apps don't have native code anyway, and if you have the numbers, app developers will add the builds you need.
 
If ARM was to sell them a license so they could design their own chips, it would obviously cost more than what Nuvia was paying.
Both Nuvia and Qualcomm have/had architecture licenses (they can develop custom cores). Arm is getting rid of new architecture licenses, so Qualcomm probably wouldn't be able to develop "new" Oryon cores.
 
Both Nuvia and Qualcomm have/had architecture licenses (they can develop custom cores). Arm is getting rid of new architecture licenses, so Qualcomm probably wouldn't be able to develop "new" Oryon cores.
Does ARM have a death wish? Or is it just a Mafia front?
 
Nothing really. This is a strategic mistake on the part of ARM.
How is it a mistake? They need money and Qualcomm thought they were smart by buying a company to get themselves a cheap discounted license. Remember that ARM is not doing financially well to begin with. People should expect some changes being needed going forward for ARM. ARM is smart for choosing to do this now because Qualcomm was about to do an event. Qualcomm's entire business is built on ARM and if Qualcomm were to disappear it's not like ARM still wouldn't be prevalent. Other companies would just jump in and take Qualcomms place. If you're Qualcomm right now you'd either do what ARM says or ignore ARM and continue to sell your products and wait for court date.
Nuvia probably paid less for their license compared to Qualcomm because they were much smaller. Again, it's stated in the license that it's not transferable.
Why not? It's their architecture and they can do what they want. These companies signed the agreement.
Of course they're going to settle this soon because that's the intent. ARM doesn't want to wait.
So don't go around and buy companies without consulting ARM. Remember it's part of the license agreement. If you don't like the agreement then don't sign it.
 
How is it a mistake? They need money and Qualcomm thought they were smart by buying a company to get themselves a cheap discounted license. Remember that ARM is not doing financially well to begin with. People should expect some changes being needed going forward for ARM. ARM is smart for choosing to do this now because Qualcomm was about to do an event. Qualcomm's entire business is built on ARM and if Qualcomm were to disappear it's not like ARM still wouldn't be prevalent. Other companies would just jump in and take Qualcomms place. If you're Qualcomm right now you'd either do what ARM says or ignore ARM and continue to sell your products and wait for court date.

Nuvia probably paid less for their license compared to Qualcomm because they were much smaller. Again, it's stated in the license that it's not transferable.

Why not? It's their architecture and they can do what they want. These companies signed the agreement.

Of course they're going to settle this soon because that's the intent. ARM doesn't want to wait.

So don't go around and buy companies without consulting ARM. Remember it's part of the license agreement. If you don't like the agreement then don't sign it.
NA ARM is shaking down Qualcomm... and this is going to put a major chill on all ARM development everywhere. ARM is being stupid in the extreme.

Qualcomm was their best customer. (Apple famously barely pays... and the Microsofts and Googels of the world keep pouching their engineers) Qcom have an ALA TLA licenses and they have even paid ARM for access to multiple versions of there silicon design software packages. Nuvia had also paid for a ALA... it wasn't free. ARM never got much in royalty sure cause they got bought out rather then ship millions of chips. Qcom bought them... ok both companies had ALA so technically ARM got paid twice. Qcom is paying royalties just as they would have under their own Qcom license they already had. ARM IS being paid, they are getting royalties. The cores developped at Nuvia did not belong to ARM that is the point of a ALA... the tech developped their was bought by Qcom who is free to use that tech in its own product. Sure it still has to pay the royalties Qcom has in place with ARM and they have been.

Its not Qcoms issue that ARM is run by clowns and is in financial trouble. If Qcom had said you know what we bought these ARM cores and we don't have to honour our ALA $ requirements screw you. That isn't what has happened ARM is getting paid as if Qcom had developed the chips they are selling. So what is the problem? Instead of developing they bought out a little guy. That is how the silicon buisness has always worked.

Imagine for a second your Microsoft watching this unfold. Your Cobalt processor divsion cost you many billions of dollars, you have 100s of engieneers working on Cobalt and the tech supporting it. You now realize there is ZERO way to ever sell that division. Worse they have aquired something like 22 companies in just the last 3 years, many of those aquistions are for patents. ARM has just made clear that any architecture licence holder that uses any aquired patents in their parts are looking to be shook down.

The you don't go around buying comanies wihtout consulting ARM is a massive red flag for the inudstry. They just made clear to any company deciding to sink a billion or more into a CPU project. It better work out cause there is no way you can unload the turd if it smells. ARM is making it even more dangours to invest in ARM... so they can try and shake a few more nickles out of Qcoms couch. The trial over this is set to begin in Dec... this is ARMs way of tyring to avoid court. They want Qcom to cave and just pay them more royalities. I hope Qcom holds and forces them to temperarilly cancel their licence. The judge of the case will reinstate the terms till the end of that trial. This isn't likely to end well for ARM. Qcom figured they were in the clear with the tech they aquired from Nuvia, because they are. A judge is going to back them up. From what I have read ARM is going to loose the case.
 
NA ARM is shaking down Qualcomm... and this is going to put a major chill on all ARM development everywhere. ARM is being stupid in the extreme.

Qualcomm was their best customer. (Apple famously barely pays... and the Microsofts and Googels of the world keep pouching their engineers) Qcom have an ALA TLA licenses and they have even paid ARM for access to multiple versions of there silicon design software packages. Nuvia had also paid for a ALA... it wasn't free. ARM never got much in royalty sure cause they got bought out rather then ship millions of chips. Qcom bought them... ok both companies had ALA so technically ARM got paid twice. Qcom is paying royalties just as they would have under their own Qcom license they already had. ARM IS being paid, they are getting royalties. The cores developped at Nuvia did not belong to ARM that is the point of a ALA... the tech developped their was bought by Qcom who is free to use that tech in its own product. Sure it still has to pay the royalties Qcom has in place with ARM and they have been.

Its not Qcoms issue that ARM is run by clowns and is in financial trouble. If Qcom had said you know what we bought these ARM cores and we don't have to honour our ALA $ requirements screw you. That isn't what has happened ARM is getting paid as if Qcom had developed the chips they are selling. So what is the problem? Instead of developing they bought out a little guy. That is how the silicon buisness has always worked.

Imagine for a second your Microsoft watching this unfold. Your Cobalt processor divsion cost you many billions of dollars, you have 100s of engieneers working on Cobalt and the tech supporting it. You now realize there is ZERO way to ever sell that division. Worse they have aquired something like 22 companies in just the last 3 years, many of those aquistions are for patents. ARM has just made clear that any architecture licence holder that uses any aquired patents in their parts are looking to be shook down.

The you don't go around buying comanies wihtout consulting ARM is a massive red flag for the inudstry. They just made clear to any company deciding to sink a billion or more into a CPU project. It better work out cause there is no way you can unload the turd if it smells. ARM is making it even more dangours to invest in ARM... so they can try and shake a few more nickles out of Qcoms couch. The trial over this is set to begin in Dec... this is ARMs way of tyring to avoid court. They want Qcom to cave and just pay them more royalities. I hope Qcom holds and forces them to temperarilly cancel their licence. The judge of the case will reinstate the terms till the end of that trial. This isn't likely to end well for ARM. Qcom figured they were in the clear with the tech they aquired from Nuvia, because they are. A judge is going to back them up. From what I have read ARM is going to loose the case.
What is ARM supposed to do?
It's abundantly clear that their existing licensing contracts aren't sustainable, Softbank signed them at a loss knowing they were losing money.
ARM is upping the rates on new contracts so that they can actually be profitable.

ARM's options exist as keep doing the same and run out of money in another year or two, declare bankruptcy and get bought by Qualcomm, which Qualcomm knew would happen which is why they spent so much money lobbying to block the Nvidia deal.
or
ARM can raise their rates and take back control of their own platform that Softbank so badly managed and try to salvage the company.

This is literally a case of Do or Die for ARM.

And let's not even get started on the whole ARM China fiasco, because that is only getting worse for them by the day now that the rogue division has CCP financially backing it.

Qualcomm is in huge trouble over ARM's changes because something like 80% of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling ARM chips, the licensing changes would cost them billions.
 
What is ARM supposed to do?
It's abundantly clear that their existing licensing contracts aren't sustainable, Softbank signed them at a loss knowing they were losing money.
ARM is upping the rates on new contracts so that they can actually be profitable.

ARM's options exist as keep doing the same and run out of money in another year or two, declare bankruptcy and get bought by Qualcomm, which Qualcomm knew would happen which is why they spent so much money lobbying to block the Nvidia deal.
or
ARM can raise their rates and take back control of their own platform that Softbank so badly managed and try to salvage the company.

This is literally a case of Do or Die for ARM.

And let's not even get started on the whole ARM China fiasco, because that is only getting worse for them by the day now that the rogue division has CCP financially backing it.

Qualcomm is in huge trouble over ARM's changes because something like 80% of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling ARM chips, the licensing changes would cost them billions.
Qualcomm is probably going to end up owning ARM correct.
Softbank screwed them yes. Qcomm is going to gobble them up. This is them flailing.
This isn't going to cost Qcomm a thing. Their court case starts in Dec. The cancel happens in Dec... the judge on the case is going to put a hold on any hold on sales. ARM gains nothing by this accept pissing off non Qcom license holders.
Your read is correct. Most likely ARM ends up bankrupt. Its not Qcoms issue that they got a good deal from soft bank. A deal is a deal. ARM doesn't have a viable business model no, still contracts with partners are contracts, you can't shake a contracted company down cause you can't afford your light bill.
 
NA ARM is shaking down Qualcomm... and this is going to put a major chill on all ARM development everywhere. ARM is being stupid in the extreme.
Why would others be afraid? Are they planning to buy a company that was full of ex-Apple engineers that made the fastest ARM chips in the world? There isn't exactly a Nuvia next to every drug store in Silicon Valley, waiting to be bought.
Qualcomm is also easily replaceable. The only problem with losing Qualcomm is the patents they hold for cell phone modems.
The license isn't transferable. It's written in the contract. Qualcomm wants those contracts working in their favor is just absurd.
Obviously not enough if they're ready for another bankruptcy. If ARM isn't getting paid then they can't develop better ARM chips, and maybe that's something Qualcomm wants, now that they own Nuvia and kinda the fastest ARM chips in the world? As far as Qualcomm is concerned, the ARM license is just a license to kill their competition.
Yea, it's everyone else's problem isn't it? Everyone who isn't Apple and Qualcomm at this point.
They're suppose to get a new license because Qualcomm sells hundreds of millions of chips per year, while Nuvia hasn't sold a single one.
Microsoft can read the license they paid for. If it says none transferable then it's not. This can be easily abused as smaller companies get a cheap ARM license then bigger companies buy them for a discount.
If this doesn't end well for ARM then I hope Nvidia buys ARM. Nvidia's lawyers don't fuck around. If you think what ARM is doing is bad, just wait and see what Nvidia is going to do. Assuming that Nvidia is even allowed to buy them. I think the UK doesn't like an American company owning yet another UK company. Even though Qualcomm is also another American company.
 
What is ARM supposed to do?
It's abundantly clear that their existing licensing contracts aren't sustainable, Softbank signed them at a loss knowing they were losing money.
ARM is upping the rates on new contracts so that they can actually be profitable.

ARM's options exist as keep doing the same and run out of money in another year or two, declare bankruptcy and get bought by Qualcomm, which Qualcomm knew would happen which is why they spent so much money lobbying to block the Nvidia deal.
or
ARM can raise their rates and take back control of their own platform that Softbank so badly managed and try to salvage the company.

This is literally a case of Do or Die for ARM.

And let's not even get started on the whole ARM China fiasco, because that is only getting worse for them by the day now that the rogue division has CCP financially backing it.

Qualcomm is in huge trouble over ARM's changes because something like 80% of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling ARM chips, the licensing changes would cost them billions.
What ARM should do is go bankrupt. If the company isn't capable of sustaining a working business model it should die. It's also not sustainable to extort Qualcomm for additional money just because ARM is stupid.
 
What ARM should do is go bankrupt. If the company isn't capable of sustaining a working business model it should die. It's also not sustainable to extort Qualcomm for additional money just because ARM is stupid.
They are going to, Softbank and Qualcomm have seen to that.
But the changes ARM is trying to make isn't extortion, not even remotely close to extortion.
Changing over from a flat per chip fee to a marginal percent fee (1-2% was the number thrown around) is hardly extortion.
 
Why would others be afraid? Are they planning to buy a company that was full of ex-Apple engineers that made the fastest ARM chips in the world? There isn't exactly a Nuvia next to every drug store in Silicon Valley, waiting to be bought.

Qualcomm is also easily replaceable. The only problem with losing Qualcomm is the patents they hold for cell phone modems.

The license isn't transferable. It's written in the contract. Qualcomm wants those contracts working in their favor is just absurd.

Obviously not enough if they're ready for another bankruptcy. If ARM isn't getting paid then they can't develop better ARM chips, and maybe that's something Qualcomm wants, now that they own Nuvia and kinda the fastest ARM chips in the world? As far as Qualcomm is concerned, the ARM license is just a license to kill their competition.

Yea, it's everyone else's problem isn't it? Everyone who isn't Apple and Qualcomm at this point.

They're suppose to get a new license because Qualcomm sells hundreds of millions of chips per year, while Nuvia hasn't sold a single one.

Microsoft can read the license they paid for. If it says none transferable then it's not. This can be easily abused as smaller companies get a cheap ARM license then bigger companies buy them for a discount.

If this doesn't end well for ARM then I hope Nvidia buys ARM. Nvidia's lawyers don't fuck around. If you think what ARM is doing is bad, just wait and see what Nvidia is going to do. Assuming that Nvidia is even allowed to buy them. I think the UK doesn't like an American company owning yet another UK company. Even though Qualcomm is also another American company.
Why would others be afraid.... what was so special about the company Qcom picked up. lol
Micorsoft hired Mike Filippo in 2022 to develop cobalt. If your not familiar Mike developed the Neoverse while he worked at ARM, the then went to Apple to be on the M1 team he is now at Microsoft leading the Cobalt team.
Ever hear of Annapurna Labs... they were a ARM development company that had ex ARM employees. It is now a fully owned subsidiary of Amazon. ARM going to come after them for more bills too ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AWS_Graviton "AWS Graviton is a family of 64-bit ARM-based CPUs designed by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary Annapurna Labs."

The truth is almost every ARM architecture license holder has poached staff from ARM Apple Broadcom... its a game of musical chairs. I mean we all know in the x86 world figures like Jim Keller end up on both teams. That is even more the case in ARM land. We also have companies like Broadcom helping Google and Meta develop in house ARM solutions. So I mean in the case of any buy outs or bankrupcies what happens to the results of those partnerships? Not that broadcom was in trouble. If your a bean counter at google though and everyone of your ARM cloud processors owes its existence to Broadcom and their license, ARM just made it clear they might choose to squeeze.

Your not wrong about companies like Microsoft knowing the terms of their deals. The truth is however in the silicon world new deals are always to be had, when patents change hands. So ARM making it clear if anything changes they won't be happy getting paid what they agreed to previously is not great imo. ARM is being paid what Qcom negotiated with ARM. Qcom was working on the chips they shipped before their purchase. They bought their arch license, they agreed to royalty numbers. They bought a small player who did work on paper and that is all... they adapted some of that work to forward their own design. They ARE paying ARM. Exactly what they agreed to pay. Why would a company pay TWO licence fees or double royalties. The work done by Nuvia was all theoretical they shipped shit. ARM should be pumped that that tech didn't die with that company... that Qcom picked them up and incorperated it into chips that are selling and making ARM money. Shaking down Qcom cause they are hard up for cash is bad business. ARM is still sitting on 7000 employees... 3.2 billion in annual revenue. If they are in a tight spot it might be time for layoffs... not suing their largest customer and spooking the rest.
 
They are going to, Softbank and Qualcomm have seen to that.
But the changes ARM is trying to make isn't extortion, not even remotely close to extortion.
Changing over from a flat per chip fee to a marginal percent fee (1-2% was the number thrown around) is hardly extortion.
I don't understand what Qualcomm has done to see that happen? I mean what have they done accept pay the % of the contracts they signed.
If softbank on purpose signed low royalty deals to loose money that isn't Qcoms issue.

You don't get to renegotiate contracts because your lost 100 million last year. ARM has 7k employees make that 5k and be sustainiable.
 
I don't understand what Qualcomm has done to see that happen? I mean what have they done accept pay the % of the contracts they signed.
If softbank on purpose signed low royalty deals to loose money that isn't Qcoms issue.

You don't get to renegotiate contracts because your lost 100 million last year. ARM has 7k employees make that 5k and be sustainiable.
Qualcomm's existing contracts expire in 2026 and 2028. which will require them to renew their contracts then.
Instead of going through that process, Qualcomm purchased a small company who has contracts that don't go up for renewal until some time far later.
Qualcomm is attempting to use the license from that company they purchased to release their product lineup instead of negotiating new terms.
 
Qualcomm's existing contracts expire in 2026 and 2028. which will require them to renew their contracts then.
Instead of going through that process, Qualcomm purchased a small company who has contracts that don't go up for renewal until some time far later.
Qualcomm is attempting to use the license from that company they purchased to release their product lineup instead of negotiating new terms.
So if Qcoms existing contract expires in 2026 under what logic is ARM trying to cancel their existing contract? Their contract is still valid. Sounds like your saying ARM has a case in 2026 or 2028. The little company they bought wasn't getting better royalty terms. So Qcom is paying right now what THEY agreed to prior. If Qcom made clear their intention to switch license down the road, how does that apply to their deal in place today? It doesn't.

ARM is doing this now cause they want money. That is clear. They want Qcom to agree to pay them more for the next few years before they have to renegotiate. It is not the first time ARM has done this.
 
ARM haters are funny. Qualcomm has always been the bad guy. They've been slowly propping themselves up as a monopoly for years. Remember the Apple vs Qualcomm lawsuits? Yeah, I don't blame Apple from trying to make their own radios. The only thing standing in their way was this company entrenched in the industry known as Qualcomm.

If ARM and Qualcomm want to fight over licenses, I say let them fight. Not that I'm apologetic for ARM, but Qualcomm is the monopoly here. If ARM wants to wave its litigation bat around, might as well point it at Qualcomm. They probably deserve it. At least take them down a notch.
 
So if Qcoms existing contract expires in 2026 under what logic is ARM trying to cancel their existing contract? Their contract is still valid. Sounds like your saying ARM has a case in 2026 or 2028. The little company they bought wasn't getting better royalty terms. So Qcom is paying right now what THEY agreed to prior. If Qcom made clear their intention to switch license down the road, how does that apply to their deal in place today? It doesn't.

ARM is doing this now cause they want money. That is clear. They want Qcom to agree to pay them more for the next few years before they have to renegotiate. It is not the first time ARM has done this.
Turns out this issue is separate from the other Qualcomm lawsuit against ARM over the changes to their licensing terms.
This fight has been going on since 2022, long before any of the licensing stuff came up. So lets get some back story here.

Qualcomm purchased Nuvia back in 2021, because at that stage Qualcomm had repeatedly failed at designing their own cores, and they desperately wanted into the datacenter market but were incredibly uncompetitive.
https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2021/01/qualcomm-acquire-nuvia
Nuvia had a non transferable license type that gave them the ability to design their own cores, but it was a very cheap type designed for small companies that gives ARM first dibs on anything the develop should it go up for sale.
ARM told Qualcomm back in 2022 they would need to renegotiate that license with them as the works Nuvia had done weren't transferable. Qualcomm refused, lawyers got involved, it went in ARMs favor.
ARM then revoked Nuvia's license back in 2022, and under the terms the work that Nuvia had done was to be destroyed.
Qualcomm sent ARM a letter in April of 2022, informing ARM that it had complied with the ruling and Nuvia's work had been destroyed, and they were now in compliance of the previous ruling.
https://images.law.com/contrib/cont.../394/11978/Arm-v-Qualcomm.Arm-complaint-1.pdf

ARM later was certifying one of Qualcomm's designs and noticed that Nuvia's designs were fully incorporated into that new chip, and thus Qualcomm was in full violation of that previous 2022 ruling, that processor is the Snapdragon Elite.

ARM is very likely to get a ruling made in their favor, but the only winners will be the lawyers, and depending on how poorly it goes for Qualcomm, possibly their competitors.
As per the Nuvia license that design belongs to ARM, and as such the Snapdragon Elite likely does to, if that is the case then ARM could incorporate that design into their catalog and license it out accordingly.

So ARM is canceling Qualcomm's existing licenses, because they are (in ARMs opinion) in blatant violation of the 2022 agreement, and after 2 years of failed negotiations they are cutting off Qualcomm as a whole.
ARM isn't so stupid to think that they will actually have to cancel Qualcomm's license, they are using it to force them back to the negotiating table, but legally it does appear like ARM has Qualcomm by the short and curlies.
 
Turns out this issue is separate from the other Qualcomm lawsuit against ARM over the changes to their licensing terms.
This fight has been going on since 2022, long before any of the licensing stuff came up. So lets get some back story here.

Qualcomm purchased Nuvia back in 2021, because at that stage Qualcomm had repeatedly failed at designing their own cores, and they desperately wanted into the datacenter market but were incredibly uncompetitive.
https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2021/01/qualcomm-acquire-nuvia
Nuvia had a non transferable license type that gave them the ability to design their own cores, but it was a very cheap type designed for small companies that gives ARM first dibs on anything the develop should it go up for sale.
ARM told Qualcomm back in 2022 they would need to renegotiate that license with them as the works Nuvia had done weren't transferable. Qualcomm refused, lawyers got involved, it went in ARMs favor.
ARM then revoked Nuvia's license back in 2022, and under the terms the work that Nuvia had done was to be destroyed.
Qualcomm sent ARM a letter in April of 2022, informing ARM that it had complied with the ruling and Nuvia's work had been destroyed, and they were now in compliance of the previous ruling.
https://images.law.com/contrib/cont.../394/11978/Arm-v-Qualcomm.Arm-complaint-1.pdf

ARM later was certifying one of Qualcomm's designs and noticed that Nuvia's designs were fully incorporated into that new chip, and thus Qualcomm was in full violation of that previous 2022 ruling, that processor is the Snapdragon Elite.

ARM is very likely to get a ruling made in their favor, but the only winners will be the lawyers, and depending on how poorly it goes for Qualcomm, possibly their competitors.
As per the Nuvia license that design belongs to ARM, and as such the Snapdragon Elite likely does to, if that is the case then ARM could incorporate that design into their catalog and license it out accordingly.

So ARM is canceling Qualcomm's existing licenses, because they are (in ARMs opinion) in blatant violation of the 2022 agreement, and after 2 years of failed negotiations they are cutting off Qualcomm as a whole.
ARM isn't so stupid to think that they will actually have to cancel Qualcomm's license, they are using it to force them back to the negotiating table, but legally it does appear like ARM has Qualcomm by the short and curlies.
That is like ARMs opinion man. My reading of that says that ARM is full of shit. They looked over qualcoms design and decided it was work that was supposed to be destoryed. Ya ok. They will have to prove that in court. Good luck with that.
Its telling that if Qcom was to say ok we'll give you an extra couple points on the chips we sell it would all go away. If ARM felt they OWNED Qcoms designs there would be no chance of settlement. I expect come Dec a judge will put a hold on any cancelling of licenses, and force the trial where ARM will have to prove their contention that Qcom is using a design that rightly belongs to ARM. I don't expect ARM is going to win that case, and I'm pretty sure Qcom knows they won't... I know everyone believes they are going to settle. I don't believe they will. I think they are going to force ARM to try and prove Qcom stole something from them. Its not going to go the way ARM thinks and its just going to cost them a shit ton of money they don't really have. Not that it means much Qcom stock is up since the news... ARM stock is down.

Also for what its worth ARM suing the first time claiming work needed to be destroyed cause it was non transferable. Was also very very bad for ARM. Make no mistake it resulted in even more money going into RISC-V development. If small startups can't pay ARM, and get to work on their own tech. Why do that? Spending money developing unique ARM implementations is bad buisness. ARM will claim to own anything you can't bring to market. Developing for ARM gets worse and worse. As I pointed out earlier what makes this situation any different from Amazons? Gravoton wasn't developed by Amazon it was developed by Annapurna labs... a company Amazon has purchased out right. I guess what has protected Amazon is they just kept Annapurna labs as a wholey owned subsidiary. The situation is idential however... Amazons own designs sucked so they bought a startup whoses designs did not suck. I guess Qcom made the mistake of absorbing the IP rather then just running it as a paper company like Amazon did.
 
hey looked over qualcoms design and decided it was work that was supposed to be destoryed. Ya ok. They will have to prove that in court
They don't need to, Qualcomm included it in their design notes, they didn't even bother changing the name of the core.
Hell their own documents released back in Jan of this year still refered to them as Nuvia designed.
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gon-x-elite-gpu-benchmarks-appear-in-database
The main selling point of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors for laptops is going to be its Oryon general-purpose CPU cores developed by Nuvia

https://www.xda-developers.com/qualcomm-oryon/
When asked if Oryon was the Nuvia chip, a spokesperson said, "The creation of our custom CPU was started by Nuvia engineers while employed at Nuvia and, after the acquisition of Nuvia by Qualcomm Technologies, the custom CPU was completed by engineers at Qualcomm Technologies."
 
