Arm Plans to Cancel Qualcomm's License

NA ARM is shaking down Qualcomm... and this is going to put a major chill on all ARM development everywhere. ARM is being stupid in the extreme.



Qualcomm was their best customer. (Apple famously barely pays... and the Microsofts and Googels of the world keep pouching their engineers) Qcom have an ALA TLA licenses and they have even paid ARM for access to multiple versions of there silicon design software packages. Nuvia had also paid for a ALA... it wasn't free. ARM never got much in royalty sure cause they got bought out rather then ship millions of chips. Qcom bought them... ok both companies had ALA so technically ARM got paid twice. Qcom is paying royalties just as they would have under their own Qcom license they already had. ARM IS being paid, they are getting royalties. The cores developped at Nuvia did not belong to ARM that is the point of a ALA... the tech developped their was bought by Qcom who is free to use that tech in its own product. Sure it still has to pay the royalties Qcom has in place with ARM and they have been.



Its not Qcoms issue that ARM is run by clowns and is in financial trouble. If Qcom had said you know what we bought these ARM cores and we don't have to honour our ALA $ requirements screw you. That isn't what has happened ARM is getting paid as if Qcom had developed the chips they are selling. So what is the problem? Instead of developing they bought out a little guy. That is how the silicon buisness has always worked.



Imagine for a second your Microsoft watching this unfold. Your Cobalt processor divsion cost you many billions of dollars, you have 100s of engieneers working on Cobalt and the tech supporting it. You now realize there is ZERO way to ever sell that division. Worse they have aquired something like 22 companies in just the last 3 years, many of those aquistions are for patents. ARM has just made clear that any architecture licence holder that uses any aquired patents in their parts are looking to be shook down.



The you don't go around buying comanies wihtout consulting ARM is a massive red flag for the inudstry. They just made clear to any company deciding to sink a billion or more into a CPU project. It better work out cause there is no way you can unload the turd if it smells. ARM is making it even more dangours to invest in ARM... so they can try and shake a few more nickles out of Qcoms couch. The trial over this is set to begin in Dec... this is ARMs way of tyring to avoid court. They want Qcom to cave and just pay them more royalities. I hope Qcom holds and forces them to temperarilly cancel their licence. The judge of the case will reinstate the terms till the end of that trial. This isn't likely to end well for ARM. Qcom figured they were in the clear with the tech they aquired from Nuvia, because they are. A judge is going to back them up. From what I have read ARM is going to loose the case.