Pretty baller of them!
"Arm Flexible Access exceeding expectations
Today's announcement builds on the early success of the Arm Flexible Access program launched last year, which enables partners to pay an annual fee for immediate access to a broad portfolio of technology. The program has seen significant momentum, with more than 40 customers now registered, covering areas such as IoT, AI at the edge, autonomous vehicles and medical wearables. Arm already has a successful track record in driving engagements with innovative smaller customers, hundreds of which have seen significant success using Arm technology, such as AI chip vendor, Hailo, and fabless semiconductor company, Atmosic. This new program will enable further engagements with emerging silicon startups.
A full list of the Arm IP available through Arm Flexible Access for Startups can be found here.
*Report commissioned by Arm, available here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266444/arm-offers-startups-zero-cost-access-to-its-ip-portfolio
