Arm Neural Technology Delivers Smarter, Sharper, More Efficient Mobile Graphics for Developers

"Beyond Upscaling: More Neural Graphics Ahead
In 2026, we'll expand our roadmap of neural technology applications with Neural Frame Rate Upscaling - which uses AI to double frame rates without doubling the rendering load - and Neural Super Sampling and Denoising - which applies AI to enable real-time path tracing on mobile with fewer rays per pixel. Both will be available ahead of hardware.
With these new developments, we're enabling neural graphics that are open, accessible, and optimized for real-world performance. By giving developers a unified, open platform, we're making it easier to deploy AI across the full range of on-device experiences, built on Arm.
"Enduring Games and Arm share a vision for empowering developers with greater control, performance and content quality - regardless of device. Arm's Neural Graphics Development Kit is delivering a purpose-built platform for the future of mobile game development, giving developers exciting new options to explore AI-enhanced workflows and bring richer, more immersive experiences to players everywhere." Adam Creighton, Founder and CEO of Enduring Games
"One of our missions at NetEase Games is to bring console-class visuals to every mobile handset. We see this initiative and development direction as a dynamic step forward, and we're excited to collaborate with Arm to optimize Neural Graphics Development Kit, leveraging the outstanding performance of our mobile engine as it reaches real-world devices." Yuwen Wu, Senior Engine Development Expert, NetEase Games
"Sumo Digital believes that neural graphics and AI-based upscaling will revolutionize mobile gaming - delivering console-quality visuals and deeply immersive experiences without draining battery life. Neural technology unlocks a new era where stunning graphics meet portability and we are delighted to be working with Arm to explore what the future holds for mobile game creative and technical innovation." Scott Kirkland, Group Technology Director, Sumo Digital
"The Engine Technology Team at Tencent Games is working very closely with Arm on the Neural Graphics Development Kit, jointly exploring and advancing capabilities of delivering console-level rendering effects on mobile devices. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Arm as we play a key role in the evolution and widespread adoption of this toolkit, supporting the development of the next generation of mobile games." Tencent Games
"At Traverse Research we're always exploring the boundaries of computer graphics and proud to partner with Arm to bring their vision for neural rendering to life." Jasper Bekkers, CEO, Traverse Research"
View: https://youtu.be/XmdsWErzwC0
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339861/...more-efficient-mobile-graphics-for-developers
