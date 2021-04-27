Arm Launches New Neoverse N2 and V1 Server CPUs: 1.4x-1.5x IPC, SVE, and ARMv9

https://fuse.wikichip.org/news/4795...d-v1-server-cpus-1-4x-1-5x-ipc-sve-and-armv9/
New cores with better microarchitectures, new instructions (including SVE), and adapted to new process nodes. The N2 is an evolution of the N1 used by Amazon and others. The V1 is a new kind of core optimized for high performance computing.
