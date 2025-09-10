erek
“Enabling Desktop-Class Gaming and Faster AI Inference on Mali GPU
With over 12 billion Arm GPUs shipped to date, Arm is at the center of mobile gaming experiences. The new Arm Mali G1-Ultra GPU continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming, delivering high-fidelity, console-class graphics. This is made possible by a brand-new Ray Tracing Unit v2 (RTUv2), powering advanced lighting, shadows and reflections, leading to a 2x uplift in ray tracing performance compared to its predecessor. For AI workloads, the G1-Ultra enables up to 20% faster inference performance, enhancing responsiveness across real-time applications.
The Mali G1-Ultra delivers 20% better performance across graphics benchmarks compared to the previous generation, with across-the-board improvements for leading titles, including Arena Breakout, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail. The G1-Premium and G1-Pro GPUs deliver superior performance and power-efficiency for constrained devices.
Finally, Developer-Friendly AI for Mobile
For developers, AI experiences just work on the Lumex platform. Through the KleidiAI integration across major frameworks including PyTorch ExecuTorch, Google LiteRT, Alibaba MNN and Microsoft ONNX Runtime, apps automatically benefit from SME2 acceleration with no code changed required.
For developers building cross-platform apps, Lumex brings new portability:
Arm Lumex: Platform-Level Intelligence for the AI Era
Arm Lumex is more than our most advanced CSS platform for the consumer computing market, it's the foundation for the next era of intelligent AI-enabled experiences. Whether you're an OEM or developer, Lumex gives you the tools to deliver personal, private and high-performance AI at the edge, where it matters most. Built for the AI era, Lumex is where the future of mobile innovation begins.”
View: https://youtu.be/w-nVWhmToCo
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340841/arm-launches-lumex-compute-subsytem-platform-for-next-gen-devices
- Google apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Photos are already SME2-ready, ensuring seamless integration as Lumex-based devices hit the market
- Cross-platform portability means optimizations built for Android can seamlessly extend to Windows on Arm and other platforms
- Partners like Alipay are already showcasing on device LLMs running efficiently with SME2
