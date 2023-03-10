Arm Holdings Seeks Public Listing in the USA Only, Despite UK Government Efforts

erek
"Arm's $40 billion sale to GPU juggernaut NVIDIA was nullified in February 2022, due to "significant regulatory challenges." It was then decided to seek an IPO after the NVIDIA deal fell through, and soon thereafter Softbank executives started to set their sights on the US Nasdaq.
Arm Holdings was previously publicly listed in both US and UK markets, prior to its takeover by Japan's Softbank in mid-2016."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305739/...in-the-usa-only-despite-uk-government-efforts
