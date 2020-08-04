ARM Co-Founder Doesn't Think NVIDIA Owning the Company Would be in Its Best Interests

"Hauser doesn't think the NVIDIA deal will follow through due to these aspects of the chip design ecosystem, with many Arm clients - such as Intel, Apple, Qualcomm, TSMC, Samsung, among others - being direct or otherwise indirect competitors to NVIDIA. Hauser thinks that Arm would be much better served through a British government intervention in bringing the company back towards the British fold: "The great opportunity that the cash needs of Softbank presents is to bring ARM back home and take it public, with the support of the British government." The Softbank acquisition occurred back in 2016 and cost the company some $24 billion; however, recent estimates from New Street Research LLP placed Arm's valuation at USD $44 billion if its IPO took off in 2021, and as much as $68 billion by 2025."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270643/...ng-the-company-would-be-in-its-best-interests
 
None of those clients he listed except Intel are NVIDIA’s competitors. What he thinks is irrelevant because he’s enjoying the money he got from ARMs sale to SB. Why should the British government pay an inflated price to get it back? What an idiot.
 
5150Joker said:
None of those clients he listed except Intel are NVIDIA’s competitors. What he thinks is irrelevant because he’s enjoying the money he got from ARMs sale to SB. Why should the British government pay an inflated price to get it back? What an idiot.
think him being a co-founder might warp public perceptions and even though what he thinks might be irrelevant it's overriden due to his political clout?
 
ChadD

5150Joker said:
None of those clients he listed except Intel are NVIDIA’s competitors. What he thinks is irrelevant because he’s enjoying the money he got from ARMs sale to SB. Why should they British government pay an inflated price to get it back? What an idiot.
It clearly says direct or indirect. All of them are indirect competition for NV. NV makes more then just GPUs. They have had ARM SOC since 2008... they have never stopped building ARM chips. They go into NV products that compete directly.... and they all compete to power third party devices. NV has sold their ARM chips to companies like HP and Xiaomi for use in chromebooks... at the moment they sell xavier and orin SOC to BMW and Bosch for self driving systems. Do you think those other listed companies are not also pursuing those markets.

NV never passes regulatory approval... them buying arm would be Armageddon for the micro processor industry. Of course who knows perhaps if they did pick up ARM we could all expect to see MIPS powered everything but NV in a decade. lol
 
Lakados

Somebody needs to buy them Softbank is slowly killing them and while they do enjoy writing off those losses to avoid paying taxes, they aren't going to keep at it forever, than what? ARM is trying all sorts of new licensing schemes to try and bring money in and expand their audience but it's coming to a point where it is expensive to design a better chip and Apple, Amazon, and others are licensing and doing it far better but that only causes ARM to lose more. While their product is great, their business model is slowly failing so something has to give and NVidia owing it is a lot better than many of the alternatives.
 
ChadD said:
It clearly says direct or indirect. All of them are indirect competition for NV. NV makes more then just GPUs. They have had ARM SOC since 2008... they have never stopped building ARM chips. They go into NV products that compete directly.... and they all compete to power third party devices. NV has sold their ARM chips to companies like HP and Xiaomi for use in chromebooks... at the moment they sell xavier and orin SOC to BMW and Bosch for self driving systems. Do you think those other listed companies are not also pursuing those markets.

NV never passes regulatory approval... them buying arm would be Armageddon for the micro processor industry. Of course who knows perhaps if they did pick up ARM we could all expect to see MIPS powered everything but NV in a decade. lol
Going by that logic any technology company purchasing ARM would become an indirect or direct competitor to those clients. Even if they did, why should regulators care? Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm etc aren’t tiny companies, they can continue licensing ARM designed by nvidia or go the RISC V route.
 
