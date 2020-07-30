Arm China Goes Rogue, Ex-CEO Blocking the Business

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,746
"The situation has escalated to a point where Mr. Wu is "propagating false information and creating a culture of fear and confusion among Arm China employees," says Arm in a statement for Bloomberg. "Allen's focus on his own self-preservation has also put China semiconductor innovation at risk as he has attempted to block the critical communication and support our China partners require from Arm for ongoing and future chip designs." It is also said that Mr. Wu has refused to hold an event meant to connect Chinese chipmakers to Arm Ltd. He has hired personal security so no Arm Ltd. representatives can get to him. It is a waiting game to see how well Arm Ltd. can manage this situation, so we have to wait and see."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270474/arm-china-goes-rogue-ex-ceo-blocking-the-business
 
J

Jinto

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2006
Messages
1,656
It is ARM + at least one of the Chinese shareholders vs some other shareholders and both are appealing to Beijing for help. Classic boardroom fight between minority shareholders. The joke in the industry is that it is as simple as ABC: an American CEO trying to hijack a British company in China.
 
Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
184
Jinto said:
Ss simple as ABC.
Click to expand...
You must have loved making that joke. =p

All this means though is more turmoil for people just trying to do their jobs and create cool stuff.
Well, it's the sort of thing where you'd need a lot more information before we can begin to ponder who's truly in the right and has the best ideas.

In the end, power through mere money is always second to power through having better ideas, The CEO or shareholder who is able to influence a company into an innovative, benevolent direction will always get my support, as well as secure profits in the long-term.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top