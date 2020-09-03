Arm Announces Cortex-R82: The First 64-bit Real Time Processor to Power the Future of Computational Storage

erek
Arm might rebrand to "arm", i bet?
"Enabling a faster start for developers
In order to develop the SoCs needed for these future use cases, our partners need access to easy and cost-effective technology - and perhaps more importantly, they need to know that the software just works. We are always looking at ways to reduce complexity and cost for our partners, which is why we ensured Cortex-R82 could leverage the power of the Arm Linux and server ecosystems. The ability to run Linux gives developers a whole new set of software tools and technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, to use for their storage applications, providing an accelerated method of implementation. The Cortex-R82 also takes advantage of Arm's security foundations and is compatible with Arm TrustZone, ensuring isolation of the storage controller firmware from other Linux or real-time workloads.
Arm designed Cortex-R82 because in a world of billions of connected devices, data processing can no longer only happen in the cloud. Cortex-R82 will help to ensure companies can generate insights and extract the most value out of their future IoT deployments more efficiently and securely."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271721/...-to-power-the-future-of-computational-storage
