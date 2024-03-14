Arista ending Untangle Home License

Well the party is over for Home use Next Gen Firewall from Untangle, now Arista. Got email today that licenses will not be renewed for the Home version which was $50 a year. Got a lot of use out of it, still will as current license goes till March 2027. Can't think of anything besides ZenArmor that is close to function. I quite like the IPS, web filter, reports, alerts etc I have now.

So what is next gen of next gen or NGFW alternatives that have:

1) Web filtering and monitoring
2) IPS
3) Reports
4) Application level control
5) fqcodel or some kind of bandwidth control
6) at the least OPEN VPN server, but VPN server a must
7) DHCP server, DNS configuration and re-routing/forwarding
8) filtering and bypass rules for ports/IP/host
 
How much is the full license that gives these same features? If it's something small like $100 more, I'd say that's going to be an easier route...
 
kydsid said:
$540 for 25 hosts, I'd need a license for 50, which is $1300/year
Wow, so more like $100/mo. :eek: Yeah, lots of different company's products could do that for that type of dough.

The hard part about enterprise gear is if you want to keep it current--then it's usually big bucks for the ongoing support.
 
That was what made the former model attractive, no support, but ongoing definition updates for filtering/IPS, new features, bug fixes etc for $50/year
 
I got a laughable automated email from Arista today stating my license is up for renewal for $162.50. I was like cool!!! When I clicked on the renew button, it brought me to the 'renewal center' where (like you guys said) the prices went up 10x for 50 hosts ($1300/yr) I have since moved on to another product. Way to go Arista....
 
Pulling a Broadcom.. cut off all the smaller people, even though it costs them nothing on support, or make their entry into the products so dam high either people will bite, or a few will leave. sad.
 
MrGuvernment said:
Pulling a Broadcom.. cut off all the smaller people, even though it costs them nothing on support,
Yeah, but I can just imagine an ARISTA C-level meeting, where the VP of support complains that he/she has to support individuals who don't pay much. So in their infinite wisdom they decide that even small fry have to pay enterprise support prices. No thought to reputational damage or to the real possibility that some home users are also users in the jobs, where they also use Arista products, and they piss off those guys.
 
Burner27 said:
I got a laughable automated email from Arista today stating my license is up for renewal for $162.50. I was like cool!!! When I clicked on the renew button, it brought me to the 'renewal center' where (like you guys said) the prices went up 10x for 50 hosts ($1300/yr) I have since moved on to another product. Way to go Arista....
What firewall did you change to?

I'm not really aware of other firewalls (either FOSS or inexpensive licensing) that have feature parity with Untangle. OPNsense + ZenArmor (as kydsid mentioned) can probably get you like 80% there.
 
I think I'm gonna move to sophos
 
Went with a Ubiquiti Cloud Gateway Ultra
 
