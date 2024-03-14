Arista ending Untangle Home License

Well the party is over for Home use Next Gen Firewall from Untangle, now Arista. Got email today that licenses will not be renewed for the Home version which was $50 a year. Got a lot of use out of it, still will as current license goes till March 2027. Can't think of anything besides ZenArmor that is close to function. I quite like the IPS, web filter, reports, alerts etc I have now.
So what is next gen of next gen or NGFW alternatives that have:
1) Web filtering and monitoring
2) IPS
3) Reports
4) Application level control
5) fqcodel or some kind of bandwidth control
6) at the least OPEN VPN server, but VPN server a must
7) DHCP server, DNS configuration and re-routing/forwarding
8) filtering and bypass rules for ports/IP/host
