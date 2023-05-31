ARIES v3.0 development board features India-made VEGA RISC-V processor

erek
Soon might be time to declare it the year of the RISC-V with all these breakthrough announcements as of late
“The ARIES v3.0 development board is actually the fourth board based on the THEJAS32 RISC-V MCU, and there’s also an IoT model with u-Blox NINA-W10 WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 module. You’ll find more details on the product page, and if you are in India or know somebody there, you may be able to register and purchase one or more boards for around 1,000 Rs each, or about $12.”
Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...rd-features-india-made-vega-risc-v-processor/
