Areca replacing fan: what to do with thermal grease?

I own a couple of 1882 Areca cards. Most of them are working fine. I would like to replace the fans of all of them, starting with a 1882-8i. I have removed the fan and the squared metal. I have bought a Noctua 40mm (10mm height). This one doesn't really fit on to the squared metal, but okee i can sort of solve that i think. That is because the original is i think custom made, normal 40x10 fans will not fit. But there are no good quality low noise (but with good performance) 40mm with less then 10mm height. Or are there ? My question is about the thermal grease. When i removed the squared metal i noticed there wasn't any thermal grease. Areca used a thermal patch. But since that one is also a couple of years old by now, i would also like to replace that. I normally use Thermal grizzly for cpu's. Which is the best out there for as for as i know. Should i use this grizzly grease on the LSI chip of buy a new thermal patch? Of third option just put the old one back? I am planning on doing all my Areca cards. Too bad such expensive cards use crappy fans.