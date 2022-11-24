Areca card not showing up on new MB

So I upgraded my desktop to a new MB. AMD Ryzen on a MSI B550 Tomahawk. I have an nvidea GPU in PCIE slot 1 and the areca arc-1230 in pcie slot 3. I tried setting the pcie to gen 1 in the bios and split pcie1 into 8+8. Bios doesn't see the card and neither does win 10. It's been a while since I loaded areca drivers on a machine, not sure I remember how to do it. On the old computer it used to see the card even before the bios screen and would ask if you wanted to enter raid manager. Any help would be appreciated especially driver install related.



For those curious I have 15 hot swap bays on my desktop and use the areca to access 12 of them. I was planning on creating a couple raid 6 volumes for backup of my file server.