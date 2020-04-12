Areca 1882 not working with newly ESXi 7.0

Does anybody know a way to use an Areca 1882 with ESXi 7.0? Upgraden doesn't work you will receive an error:



[DependencyError]

VIB areca_bootbank_scsi-arcmsr_1.40.00.09-1OEM.550.0.0.1331820 requires vmkapi_2_2_0_0, but the requirement cannot be satisfied within the ImageProfile.

VIB areca_bootbank_scsi-arcmsr_1.40.00.09-1OEM.550.0.0.1331820 requires com.vmware.driverAPI-9.2.2.0, but the requirement cannot be satisfied within the ImageProfile.

Please refer to the log file for more details.



The easiest way would be for Areca to build a driver for ESXi 7.0, does anyone know if it is likely that Areca will create a driver for ESXi 7.0 for the 1882 series? Since Areca isn't the best when it comes to drivers, i kinda doubt it... Which is a shame really, The Broadcom 9361 (sort of the direct alternative for an 1882) has gotten a new driver within a couple of days after the release of ESXi 7.0.



Normally i would say i am really fond of Areca, but when it comes to drivers...