Are you upgrading your quad core in 2020?

  • Yes

  • No

  • Undecided

ochadd

I have core envy but my 7700k still games well. Haven't been [H] in awhile and it calls to me. Something AMD with quadruple the cores sounds nice.
 
Ready4Dis

I can't really answer this... which quad core? I replaced my sons 6600k with a 3700x, so yes, I did upgrade that quad core. My wife's, I did not update. My 2 daughters PC's are not getting upgraded this year. I actually upgraded my 6-core to an 8-core, so not sure if that really counts? And I built a new PC with only 2 cores... so, not even 4 cores... then my other 4-core for my 3d-printer and desktop CNC machine isn't going to be upgraded either this year.... so, basically yes/no?
 
/dev/null

Ready4Dis said:
I can't really answer this... which quad core? I replaced my sons 6600k with a 3700x, so yes, I did upgrade that quad core. My wife's, I did not update. My 2 daughters PC's are not getting upgraded this year. I actually upgraded my 6-core to an 8-core, so not sure if that really counts? And I built a new PC with only 2 cores... so, not even 4 cores... then my other 4-core for my 3d-printer and desktop CNC machine isn't going to be upgraded either this year.... so, basically yes/no?
Basically this.....

I just recently updated my server from E5-2643 to E5-2637v2. 4c/8t -> 4c/8t with higher clocks, better ipc & virtualization improvements...does that count? LOL
 
Ready4Dis

/dev/null said:
Basically this.....

I just recently updated my server from E5-2643 to E5-2637v2. 4c/8t -> 4c/8t with higher clocks, better ipc & virtualization improvements...does that count? LOL
See, even my server has L5640's, so dual 6-core chips ;). And those are from like 2011. I may upgrade that to a single 6-core that is faster, lol.
 
Zepher

Yes, I'll be upgrading my 4790k to a 10 core or higher.
I recently upgraded my Plex server from an 8 core to a 4 core, old FX-8150 to an i7 4770 I got from a friend when I built him a new 3900X.
 
socK

Uhh, if I can actually get my hands on all the parts I want in time.

I'd like to go from this 6700k to a 5900x. Hopefully there's not a shortage of shit.
 
