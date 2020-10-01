Are you upgrading your quad core in 2020?

I can't really answer this... which quad core? I replaced my sons 6600k with a 3700x, so yes, I did upgrade that quad core. My wife's, I did not update. My 2 daughters PC's are not getting upgraded this year. I actually upgraded my 6-core to an 8-core, so not sure if that really counts? And I built a new PC with only 2 cores... so, not even 4 cores... then my other 4-core for my 3d-printer and desktop CNC machine isn't going to be upgraded either this year.... so, basically yes/no?