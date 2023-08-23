Are you happy with win 11?

are you happy with win 11?

  • yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • no

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,585
Just my curiosity....I know some are not happy with win11 and may prefer 10. I had 10, upgraded to 11 and surprisingly I like 11 better. It seems a bit faster, very stable and less nags.

I bought 10 retail and was very annoyed that it came with built in ads in the form of apps that were difficult to remove. No such nonsense in 11.

I know some aren't happy with 11 so go ahead and mouth off about it.
 
