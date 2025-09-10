  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Are you disappointed with Aluminum in iPhone 17 Pro Max

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,273
How many of you are disappointed about Apple's decision of using Aluminum instead of Titanium and Stainless steel? I like iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I am planning to buy it soon. But aluminum? The most premium phone in 17 line up.
I was impressed with the premium look and feel of iPhone Air. its premium titanium frame its glossy finish. it looks like a premium smartphone. But it is for ladies mostly who care about aesthetics, fashion over performance. But it's sad that Pro Max their top end device was somehow compromised it doesn't even look premium to me. It looks like iPhone 6 and 6s series.
 
maverick786us said:
How many of you are disappointed about Apple's decision of using Aluminum instead of Titanium and Stainless steel? I like iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I am planning to buy it soon. But aluminum? The most premium phone in 17 line up.
I was impressed with the premium look and feel of iPhone Air. its premium titanium frame its glossy finish. it looks like a premium smartphone. But it is for ladies mostly who care about aesthetics, fashion over performance. But it's sad that Pro Max their top end device was somehow compromised it doesn't even look premium to me. It looks like iPhone 6 and 6s series.
Click to expand...
Pro series 17 is a serious step down in aesthetics IMO. Love the look of the Air as well as the thinness but specs are pretty crap. If/when they add back the cameras and make the USB-C fully functional would def pick it up after my 16 Pro is feeling a bit off

17 pro has some very good internal upgrades but guess they had to downgrade the frame to make everything work.

There’s a way to make aluminum look premium but the new 17 ain’t it.
 
If it was made out of used toilet paper, people would throw 3 grand at it like crazy. Just a thing.
 
I've never really given it much thought. Since i have a 16pro I am not on the upgrade path yet. I put my phone in a case anyways since i tend to drop it all the time so i don't care if its aluminum or titanium, brushed or polished, and usually just get whatever color is available without a lead time when I upgrade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top