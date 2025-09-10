Are you disappointed with Aluminum in iPhone 17 Pro Max

maverick786us
Aug 24, 2006
2,273
How many of you are disappointed about Apple's decision of using Aluminum instead of Titanium and Stainless steel? I like iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I am planning to buy it soon. But aluminum? The most premium phone in 17 line up.
I was impressed with the premium look and feel of iPhone Air. its premium titanium frame its glossy finish. it looks like a premium smartphone. But it is for ladies mostly who care about aesthetics, fashion over performance. But it's sad that Pro Max their top end device was somehow compromised it doesn't even look premium to me. It looks like iPhone 6 and 6s series.
