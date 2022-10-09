Are you camping out / lining up for an RTX 4090?

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,000
Anyone setting up camp already outside their BestBuys, etc in preparation for the 4090?
think it's gonna get scooped up and scalped by the Next-Gen / refined bots?Absolutely not, Until the price of that thing drops to $1100ish, I won't even consider it. I remember when top tier cards would cost $499 or so.
Hmm, hoping soRumor is that they have insane amounts of quantity on the 4090, even NV doesnt think it will be sold out day one. I think anyone that wants to blow the money will easily be able to get one.