Are you camping out / lining up for an RTX 4090?

Anyone setting up camp already outside their BestBuys, etc in preparation for the 4090?
 
Absolutely not, Until the price of that thing drops to $1100ish, I won't even consider it. I remember when top tier cards would cost $499 or so.
 
think it's gonna get scooped up and scalped by the Next-Gen / refined bots?
 
Rumor is that they have insane amounts of quantity on the 4090, even NV doesnt think it will be sold out day one. I think anyone that wants to blow the money will easily be able to get one.
 
Hmm, hoping so
 
