Are we missing or needing "mid size" phones?

Reading the iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews today, the one common thing said, was it's a massive large phone with a 6.7" display. Same with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it's a very big phone with a 6.9" screen. Even the OnePlus 8 Pro reviews said, be prepared, the 8 Pro an it's 6.8" display is a bigger phone than you'd expect.

But then these "regular" sized phones, like the Pixel 5 with a 6" screen, and the iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1" display, they seem rather small to me. The Pixel 5 size feels tiny to me, almost too small. And the iPhone 12 Pro from what I tested, also felt small in the hand.

I'm starting to think we need a middle size to be the best size, at least in my opinion. So if the 12 Pro Max is gigantic and too large, but the regular 12 Pro too small, what's the middle ground, a 6.4" screen size? Even for me, I have the Pixel 4 XL, it's 6.3" screen size, but with the large forehead it's more like a 6.5" phone, but to me, my 4 XL is borderline the biggest overall dimensions I want of a phone, I do not want anything larger. But I also picked up the Pixel 5, and have to say it's too small, the 6" compact bezeless display is too shrunk down for me, I like something bigger, but maybe not Pixel 4 XL bigger.

So are we in need of "mid size" phones, in that 6.3" to 6.5" screen size? Where 6.9" is just way too large, and 6" is too tiny.
 
My pixel 2 xl (6") is definitely on the big size for me. I couldn't imagine close to 7. I already have a hard time using it with one hand, which typing or trying to hit the back button.
 
Nah, 6" is good. Wouldn't mind more 4-4.5" phones, though. Don't get me started on the other features. lol
 
The issue with these smaller phones though, is companies try to keep them thin and light, meaning small battery too. How bout give me a small screen bezeless phone, but make it thick with like 4,500mAh battery. Actually Google did right with the Pixel 5, it's a very compact small footprint phone with a 6" almost no bezel display, but they put in a large 4,100mAh battery, and it also has a more efficient budget processor as well, giving this tiny Pixel tremendous great battery life.

It seems the 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro could have used some extra thickness and a larger battery.
 
