Are we getting Ryzen Desktop 8000 or is it just APU

So, to be fair, I haven't been keeping up with the news. Are we getting Ryzen 8000 series Desktop CPUs or is the 8000 series only going to be APUs and we are going to have to wait until 9000 series Desktop CPUs? What about 8000 series GPUs.
I can buy a 7800x3d rght now, the prices are great at Microcenter in Atlanta, but I can also wait if they are right around the corner. Sorry just haven't been my main focus as of late to keep up with every ounce of hardware news.
thanks
