Are Used Racks Racks in Higher Demand These Days?

Hey all,



I am about to move. My current basement has plenty of counter space, so I never bothered to get a rack. Everything just sits on the counters.



The new house does not have this luxury, so I am starting to look around for a rack.



I have a few friends who have racks at home, one is even a very nice 24U model which came with a switch a UPS and power splitters. None of them ever paid for their racks. Their stories all sound very much the same. They came across someone who just needed the damned rack gone, and gave it to them if they were willing to haul it out of there. In fact, a few years ago I was offered a nice rack as well, for free, if I'd only get it out of their way for them, but I wound up turning it down because I didn't have a large enough vehicle to haul it away. I kind of regret this now.



Anyway, with 100% of the stories I had heard being "just get it out of my way, for free" this is what I expected when I started looking around. I've checked Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and even the [H] for Sale For Trade forums. There are very few racks listed, but when they show up, people are asking quite a lot for them, counter to what I expected.



So, what is going on here? Is the experience of myself and my friends just a strange statistical anomaly? Or have things changed? Are used racks in higher demand now than they used to be? Or are there just a lot of unrealistic people out there hoping to get more than what they have is worth?



Does anyone have any recommendations where to look?



Thanks!