Are Used Racks in Higher Demand These Days?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Hey all,

I am about to move. My current basement has plenty of counter space, so I never bothered to get a rack. Everything just sits on the counters.

The new house does not have this luxury, so I am starting to look around for a rack.

I have a few friends who have racks at home, one is even a very nice 24U model which came with a switch a UPS and power splitters. None of them ever paid for their racks. Their stories all sound very much the same. They came across someone who just needed the damned rack gone, and gave it to them if they were willing to haul it out of there. In fact, a few years ago I was offered a nice rack as well, for free, if I'd only get it out of their way for them, but I wound up turning it down because I didn't have a large enough vehicle to haul it away. I kind of regret this now.

Anyway, with 100% of the stories I had heard being "just get it out of my way, for free" this is what I expected when I started looking around. I've checked Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and even the [H] for Sale For Trade forums. There are very few racks listed, but when they show up, people are asking quite a lot for them, counter to what I expected.

So, what is going on here? Is the experience of myself and my friends just a strange statistical anomaly? Or have things changed? Are used racks in higher demand now than they used to be? Or are there just a lot of unrealistic people out there hoping to get more than what they have is worth?

Does anyone have any recommendations where to look?

Thanks!
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,439
I just sold my dell 24u enclosure for about $250 on c list.
But the larger ones often go on there for free or very cheap as businesses just get rid of them alot of the time.
The 2-24u are much more reasonably sized and higher valued.
 
E

Eulogy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 9, 2005
Messages
2,216
Look for local computer recycle type companies. A lot of business will offload old IT gear to those, which often includes racks and cabinets. I got mine for like $50 with four (unmanaged) PDUs (2x AC, 2x DC). Very nice cabinet that was in a Microsoft lab somewhere. They even threw in like 100 rack screws.
 
D

Dead Parrot

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 4, 2013
Messages
2,831
Govt surplus might be an option. Could also just be a timing issue. You need one NOW. Those friends that got one for free probably didn't have a schedule for getting one and just took advantage of free when it happened.
 
S

Sniper|3d-R|

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 30, 2000
Messages
4,986
Check local ads. I picked my 42u up years ago for free when Linux foundation moved buildings. Just had to haul away... Very lucky score.
 
T

tno

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
104
Is there anything wrong with just winging it if you're only running a single server and a switch? I know, noob, but I just want to make sure I don't bork any components.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,720
I don't have one anymore, but I got mine for free. Locking doors on both sides. Included some horizontal PDUs even.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tno
like this
C

calebb

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 26, 2000
Messages
8,034
About a year ago, I downsized one of our Seattle colo installations and had to dispose of 4x 45u racks (~5 years old). I had an ad on craigslist for a couple weeks ($20 each, to weed out flakey buyers). I even emailed all the local PC recyclers, offered to deliver it, etc. Nobody wanted them - in the end, I sold them for scrap. Got about $5 per rack for the scrap metal. I agree with above posters - keep an eye on CL!

 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Well,

I needed one, so I decided to buy a 34U one I found on Craigslist locally.

I was able to transport it in the back of my Volvo wagon, but damn these things are REALLY heavy.

Here it is in my new garage.

IMG-20200503-WA0005.jpeg


This is not where it is staying, but I need help to get it up the single step through the door into my house.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Alright. Spent some time cleaning it up today.

It's an old "Wright Line" rack. Looks very sturdy, and has an adjustable rear post which is nice. There is a tiny bit of rust in some places but it is still serviceable.
IMG_20200513_181508.jpg

Looks like the previous owner did drywall work around this thing through, as it is covered in drywall/plaster dust. It got itself a sponge bath today. This stuff is surprisingly difficult to remove.

Here is a pic after a round of cleaning.

IMG_20200513_181518.jpg


Three sturdy sliding shelves are included which is nice. I have rail kits for my servers, so I'm not 100 % sure what I'll use them for. Maybe I'll stick my non-rackmountable APC UPS:es on them, and use another for a small monitor.

IMG_20200513_182148.jpg


Just to show how ancient this thing is, it came with a few freebies:

Like a 10/100Mbit 24 port Netgear switch and a HP DL380 G3 server.

IMG_20200513_182012.jpg


This thing is ancient. PCI-X, six 512MB sticks of DDR RAM, first gen Single core Xeon I think. It has two sockets, but only one is populated.

IMG_20200513_172203.jpg


It also came with some sort of Compaq branded shelf. I think it is an old Keyboard shelf, but I am not sure what kind of keyboard will fit in it. Must be one without the numpad.

The shelf seems stuck in the closed position, but maybe that's just because it hasn't been installed in the rack.

IMG_20200513_182949.jpg


While cleaning out the rack, I also found this gem stuck in one of the rails:

IMG_20200513_182401.jpg


Anyway. Guess I am going to have to figure out how to recycle that old server and switch. I certainly have no use for them, and I can't imagine anyone else would.
 
Ultra-m-a-n

Ultra-m-a-n

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 19, 2014
Messages
178
I am using a Compaq MX 11800, made in Germany with Cherry Mx Brown switches. I think that would fit in your keyboard shelf. You might be able to fit a Cherry G80 11900 in there as well.

Here is one of the compaq boards on Ebay

I bought mine in 2014 for $30, and has been one of my favorite keyboards to type on, it has been my work keyboard at the office, since no one wants to steal it, and it is obviously not government property.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Ultra-m-a-n said:
I am using a Compaq MX 11800, made in Germany with Cherry Mx Brown switches. I think that would fit in your keyboard shelf. You might be able to fit a Cherry G80 11900 in there as well.

Here is one of the compaq boards on Ebay

I bought mine in 2014 for $30, and has been one of my favorite keyboards to type on, it has been my work keyboard at the office, since no one wants to steal it, and it is obviously not government property.
Click to expand...

Hehe, The CDW-G Screwdriver does say Government & Education. Around here education seems way more likely.

I am literally astonished at the rate I take a walk down a new side street I haven't explored before, and I discover a new college I had never heard of...

Life in Eastern Mass.

(I should probably check whats on the drives on that server though... Hopefully I won't have to call the FBI....)
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Spartacus09 said:
Lack racks are awesome otherwise floor servers work just as well.
Click to expand...
I actually just set up a Lack Rack for one of my switches. It was going in the attic to serve the top floor of the house, but it didn't feel right to just leave it on the floor, so I grabbed an old Lack I had kicking around and installed it:

1590111148673.png


The plan is for this one to serve the top floor of the house, dropping Ethernet cables down into each room as needed. There is only one set up thus far, it is my stepsons Ethernet for his desktop. (We just moved into this house, and I swear he had honest to god withdrawal symptoms from not having Internet for a few days.)

At first I was concerned the attic might get too hot, but the specs say the MikroTik switch is tested to ambient temperatures as high as 70C. That's 158F. I know attics get hot, but I can't imagine it will get THAT hot. Highest I'd imagine on a 90 degree day is probably about 130F.

The rack I bought above is going in my "server room" in the basement. That's where the main switch is.

Here is a messy, unfinished work in progress picture (seen here while troubleshooting the VLAN's on my new MikroTik switch, with my old Aruba on top):

1590112024974.png


It's a mess. None of my Ethernet cables are the right length, or at least I cant find the ones in my moving boxes that are. Once done, I'm sure it will b egreat, but right now it's an in progress hack job just to get started.

If anyone is curious, once done, my network setup will look like this:

Main Switch in Basement:
MikroTik CRS317-1G-16S+RM: It's got 16 SFP+ ports, which is total overkill. I could have gotten away with the much cheaper 8 port version, but I didn't want to be cursing later if I ran out of ports, so I decided to go one up. I only use 5 of them right now. The rest are used with cheap gig ethernet adapters just to hook up the sundry stuff in the rack. Two of the 10gig ports are used to run fiber to the other switches, one for each floor.

Floor Switches:
MikroTik CSS326-24G-2S+RM: These have two SFP+ ports and 24 copper Gig ports each. I'll readily admit that this is overkill too. I would have gone with something smaller, one SFP+ port and 8 to 12 Gig ports would have been a perfect size, but these 24G/2S switches were only $139 each, and nothing smaller/cheaper seems to exist...
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Question for you guys,

How concerned do I need to be about the OM3 fiber being interfered with by the door to the rack?

Would minimum bend radius or anything else be a problem in this scenario?

IMG_20200807_212527.jpg IMG_20200807_213415.jpg

from below:
IMG_20200807_213437.jpg
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,439
Definitely not preferred that looks well past the bend radius for those cables especially the first one.
If you regularly open and close the door, I highly recommend fixing, otherwise they could fail prematurely or cause odd data/connection issues.

Ideally I'd pick up something like this that will recess it back far enough the cables will fit much nicer: https://www.redco.com/Recessed-Rack-Panel-Recess-Kit-1-Pair.html
You could probably use some long bolts and block spacers from the hardware store as well to back it off an inch or two, doesn't look like you need much more space.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,527
Spartacus09 said:
Definitely not preferred that looks well past the bend radius for those cables especially the first one.
If you regularly open and close the door, I highly recommend fixing, otherwise they could fail prematurely or cause odd data/connection issues.

Ideally I'd pick up something like this that will recess it back far enough the cables will fit much nicer: https://www.redco.com/Recessed-Rack-Panel-Recess-Kit-1-Pair.html
You could probably use some long bolts and block spacers from the hardware store as well to back it off an inch or two, doesn't look like you need much more space.
Click to expand...
Appreciate the advice.

Minimum bend radius is 10mm in the specs, so these might be fine as is, but better safe than sorry...

You know, the interference is small enough that maybe I can just flip the cage nuts around to the other side and mount the switch on the inside.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top