Are Used Racks in Higher Demand These Days?

I actually just set up a Lack Rack for one of my switches. It was going in the attic to serve the top floor of the house, but it didn't feel right to just leave it on the floor, so I grabbed an old Lack I had kicking around and installed it:The plan is for this one to serve the top floor of the house, dropping Ethernet cables down into each room as needed. There is only one set up thus far, it is my stepsons Ethernet for his desktop. (We just moved into this house, and I swear he had honest to god withdrawal symptoms from not having Internet for a few days.)At first I was concerned the attic might get too hot, but the specs say the MikroTik switch is tested to ambient temperatures as high as 70C. That's 158F. I know attics get hot, but I can't imagine it will get THAT hot. Highest I'd imagine on a 90 degree day is probably about 130F.The rack I bought above is going in my "server room" in the basement. That's where the main switch is.Here is a messy, unfinished work in progress picture (seen here while troubleshooting the VLAN's on my new MikroTik switch, with my old Aruba on top):It's a mess. None of my Ethernet cables are the right length, or at least I cant find the ones in my moving boxes that are. Once done, I'm sure it will b egreat, but right now it's an in progress hack job just to get started.If anyone is curious, once done, my network setup will look like this:Main Switch in Basement: MikroTik CRS317-1G-16S+RM: It's got 16 SFP+ ports, which is total overkill. I could have gotten away with the much cheaper 8 port version, but I didn't want to be cursing later if I ran out of ports, so I decided to go one up. I only use 5 of them right now. The rest are used with cheap gig ethernet adapters just to hook up the sundry stuff in the rack. Two of the 10gig ports are used to run fiber to the other switches, one for each floor.Floor Switches: MikroTik CSS326-24G-2S+RM: These have two SFP+ ports and 24 copper Gig ports each. I'll readily admit that this is overkill too. I would have gone with something smaller, one SFP+ port and 8 to 12 Gig ports would have been a perfect size, but these 24G/2S switches were only $139 each, and nothing smaller/cheaper seems to exist...