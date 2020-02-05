Are ultrawide monitors less sharp? Some text is grainy in Dell u3419w

I have played around with sharpness but it seems the monitor struggles with some letters, for example 'w', look at these pictures
Text looks sharper and more defined on my older 16:9 2k Dell monitor, u2713h.
I never had these kind of monitors with the 21:9 aspect ratio and have seen another post about a similar problem grainy text . So I am not sure if it's 'within standards' to have these artifacts.
Any feedback is appreciated.
