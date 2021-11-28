Are traditional HDDs still the preferred storage drive vs SSD?

I was just wondering if the traditional spinning HDD is still the preferred storage drive vs using SSD? Some computer cases just don't have good HDD storage locations when the case real estate is all being used for custom water cooling and radiators. For example, the Phanteks 719 looks like a great case for 2-3 large radiators with custom water cooling. When you go custom water cooling, the only spot to put HDD drives is in a stack where the 2nd itx system goes which looks hideous. The case has basically unlimited spots for SSD's. They have no moving parts, small, light and are way easier to accommodate in cases than 3.5" drives.
 
No if you were just going with 1 drive I would grab a 1tb ssd. Hdds have there place but no reason to throw them in most builds. Especially sub atx ones.
 
All depends on your major uses of your system. Me, I download a lot of music, which eventually gets transferred to my phone. Also a fair number of book PDFs. Plus, my photo library is almost 2 TB alone. (I shoot RAW.) No way could I afford to keep all that on SSDs. I also do daily backups, with software that maintains versions of files. I could afford only a spinning drive for my music, books, photos, and backups.

Ask me again in ten years, and I will probably have a different answer.
 
For me, hard drive is by far my preferred long term storage medium.
Quick and easy access and can be rewritten without penalty.
Long enough time remaining stable.
Cheap, especially when I use my old drives.

I use hard drives for online storage as well because there is no need to spend more on SSDs for such a menial task.
And once replaced they become the above backup/long term storage media.
 
