Are traditional HDDs still the preferred storage drive vs SSD?

I was just wondering if the traditional spinning HDD is still the preferred storage drive vs using SSD? Some computer cases just don't have good HDD storage locations when the case real estate is all being used for custom water cooling and radiators. For example, the Phanteks 719 looks like a great case for 2-3 large radiators with custom water cooling. When you go custom water cooling, the only spot to put HDD drives is in a stack where the 2nd itx system goes which looks hideous. The case has basically unlimited spots for SSD's. They have no moving parts, small, light and are way easier to accommodate in cases than 3.5" drives.