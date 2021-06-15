Are those temps normal for a Ryzen 5600x?

Guess i just answered my own question. I noticed that on Ryzen Master the Controller Mode was set to Precision Boost Overdrive. I went to the bios and it was set on auto. So i switched it to something else, switched it back on auto, saved my settings and rebooted.



Now under the same load it peaks at 67 degrees (still sits at 50 in idle though. What the heck is this). Controller Mode appears as "default" under Ryzen Master.



I'm running this on a b450 carbon gaming pro whatever the hell it's called and i suppose this was a bug in the bios? I was playing around with Precision Boost Overdrive before and even though i had reverted it to auto i guess the setting didn't actually stick even though it did save it. Nice.