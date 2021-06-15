Are those temps normal for a Ryzen 5600x?

I'm using a H7 Quad Lumi from Cryorig and the CPU sits around 40-50 idle and about 84 under load (had to convert a video with handbrake and it sat around 84 for a good two hours, so i guess that's the upper limit).

Ryzen Master tells me that's within limits but i don't know, those temps seem a bit high, especially the idle ones.

I was considering getting an NH-D15 maybe.
 
Guess i just answered my own question. I noticed that on Ryzen Master the Controller Mode was set to Precision Boost Overdrive. I went to the bios and it was set on auto. So i switched it to something else, switched it back on auto, saved my settings and rebooted.

Now under the same load it peaks at 67 degrees (still sits at 50 in idle though. What the heck is this). Controller Mode appears as "default" under Ryzen Master.

I'm running this on a b450 carbon gaming pro whatever the hell it's called and i suppose this was a bug in the bios? I was playing around with Precision Boost Overdrive before and even though i had reverted it to auto i guess the setting didn't actually stick even though it did save it. Nice.
 
