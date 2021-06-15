Are those temps normal for a Ryzen 5600x?

I'm using a H7 Quad Lumi from Cryorig and the CPU sits around 40-50 idle and about 84 under load (had to convert a video with handbrake and it sat around 84 for a good two hours, so i guess that's the upper limit).
Ryzen Master tells me that's within limits but i don't know, those temps seem a bit high, especially the idle ones.
I was considering getting an NH-D15 maybe.
