Define legit? It's as legit as lawyer's wanting to make a name for themselves. They are trying to bring a class action lawsuit against Valve for being a "monopoly." To do that they need to build up the roster of those seeking arbitration against Valve for the practice. You can file a claim if you really want to, but think about why you're doing it. Do you believe Steam is really a monopoly in the PC gaming market, and do you believe that because of their behavior it's limiting or hurting your choices when it comes to purchasing games? Or are you simply looking for an easy pay day?You can go to the law firm's website to read the claim for yourself. Do note that this was started by a couple of no-name indie developers when their own cases were shot down.