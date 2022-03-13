Are these Philips Momentum monitor brightness ratings accurate?

King Mustard
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2004
- Messages
- 11
I am looking for a 32" 4K high refresh rate monitor.
These are the main ones I have found between £750-900:
Are they accurate?
- Philips Momentum 32M1N5800A (500 cd/m2)
- Philips Momentum 329M1RV (500 cdm2)
- Gigabyte M32U (350 cdm2)
- Acer Nitro XV2 XV322QK KVbmiiphuzx (350 cdm2)
- Acer Predator XB3 XB323QKNV bmiiphuzx (350 cdm2)
- AOC Agon AG324UX (350 cdm2)
- Gigabyte Aorus FI32U (350 cdm2)
