Are these Philips Momentum monitor brightness ratings accurate?

I am looking for a 32" 4K high refresh rate monitor.

These are the main ones I have found between £750-900:
  • Philips Momentum 32M1N5800A (500 cd/m2)
  • Philips Momentum 329M1RV (500 cdm2)
  • Gigabyte M32U (350 cdm2)
  • Acer Nitro XV2 XV322QK KVbmiiphuzx (350 cdm2)
  • Acer Predator XB3 XB323QKNV bmiiphuzx (350 cdm2)
  • AOC Agon AG324UX (350 cdm2)
  • Gigabyte Aorus FI32U (350 cdm2)
As you can see, the Philips displays are far brighter than the others on the market.

Are they accurate?
 
