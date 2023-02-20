Are these gadgets GPUs or Graphics Cards?

I've noticed in recent years a lot of folks on here have been calling these parts that I've always known as Graphics Cards or video card, simply GPUs.

Is that really what their name is though? I've always understood that a GPU is specific component, along with many other components that when built together come to form a graphics card.

It reminds me of back in the 80's when my mother would refer to my entire PC tower as a "CPU".

In this same way, isn't a GPU the specialized processor in a graphics card and not the proper name for the entire graphics card it's self? I'd love to hear your opinions/knowledge about this.