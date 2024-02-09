Are there major difference between sandy bridge and broadwell chip system in the optiplex system setups

useroptiplex
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2024
- Messages
- 4
What were the major difference between the sandy bridge and broadwell processor/graphics, Ram.
So a I core 5 or 7 3.20GHZ, or a 3.40GHZ.
A system with a graphics card or integrated, smaller system or large system unit, just subtle changes, the processors of that era are similar in speed.
I have been using a optiplex 790 for a year, I upgraded from an Optiplex 780 Intel core 2.
So looking forward, if that was 2011 for that old banger of a system, what is the next best system in 2012 or 2013, or 2014, considering how old they are now. The 2014 systems let lose of the Video graphics adapter blue wire. So digital or something, the white colour/green connection took over, I think now, and then evetual HDMI. Never mind about that.
