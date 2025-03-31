Are there less single player FPS/shooter games being released compared to the past?

To me it certainly seems like it. I'm referring to bigger budget, single player FPS games but I will even include 3rd person shooters here. It seems like they have been drying up over the last decade. Pure shooters games with some narrative like Half Life, Killzone, Resistance, Crysis, Halo, FEAR, SOCOM US Navy SEALs, Spec Ops, even the more watered down Rainbow Six Vegas 1/2 and Operation Flashpoint games.



Far Cry is still going, as is Doom and Wolfenstein (last entry was 6 years ago though). Metro and STALKER are still alive, but STALKER and the recent Metro Exodus are half scavenger games. Rest of the recent shooters I played over the last few years are more RPG games than shooters, or scavenging games or action adventure games with some FPS elements thrown in.



I've been wanting to play some new shooters, particularly FPS games and I looked at a list of upcoming games I'm wanting to play and I can really only find 2-3 shooters in the list of 15 or so games. Smaller budget and more niche shooters like tactical shooters and mil-sim type games are seeing a resurgence which is nice, but I'm wanting to play a modern Crysis or Spec Ops type game. Seems like fighting/action RPG games have largely pushed shooters to the side for bigger budget single player games.