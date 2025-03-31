Are there less single player FPS/shooter games being released compared to the past?

To me it certainly seems like it. I'm referring to bigger budget, single player FPS games but I will even include 3rd person shooters here. It seems like they have been drying up over the last decade. Pure shooters games with some narrative like Half Life, Killzone, Resistance, Crysis, Halo, FEAR, SOCOM US Navy SEALs, Spec Ops, even the more watered down Rainbow Six Vegas 1/2 and Operation Flashpoint games.

Far Cry is still going, as is Doom and Wolfenstein (last entry was 6 years ago though). Metro and STALKER are still alive, but STALKER and the recent Metro Exodus are half scavenger games. Rest of the recent shooters I played over the last few years are more RPG games than shooters, or scavenging games or action adventure games with some FPS elements thrown in.

I've been wanting to play some new shooters, particularly FPS games and I looked at a list of upcoming games I'm wanting to play and I can really only find 2-3 shooters in the list of 15 or so games. Smaller budget and more niche shooters like tactical shooters and mil-sim type games are seeing a resurgence which is nice, but I'm wanting to play a modern Crysis or Spec Ops type game. Seems like fighting/action RPG games have largely pushed shooters to the side for bigger budget single player games.
 
Not many narrative driven FPS games are being made anymore. AAA studios are too busy with open world / FPS-RPG hybrids and live service games. Those are far more profitable in the long run.
 
Dan_D said:
Not many narrative driven FPS games are being made anymore. AAA studios are too busy with open world / FPS-RPG hybrids and live service games. Those are far more profitable in the long run.
Which highlights why the continued contraction of the industry is *bad* for creativity.
 
Dan_D said:
Not many narrative driven FPS games are being made anymore. AAA studios are too busy with open world / FPS-RPG hybrids and live service games. Those are far more profitable in the long run.
I do understand that though the same thing can apply to RPGs/action/fighting games I would assume. But on the single player side of things, RPG/action/fighting is still going strong.
 
Is there still some campaign mode in the Call of Duty, Battlefield type ? Halo story mode, etc...atomic heart, robocop, maybe ?
 
LukeTbk said:
Is there still some campaign mode in the Call of Duty, Battlefield type ? Halo story mode, etc...atomic heart, robocop, maybe ?
CoD still has campaigns but they're so linear (and buggy at release) so they're kind of boring. Atomic Heart I enjoyed, but the game is over 2 years old, which is kind of my point. Seems like there are only maybe 2-3 major single player FPS games released a year now days. This year we're getting another Doom and Robocop. Rogue City was decent, but more of a AA game. I'll still count that though. A new Sniper Elite game came out recently. There is also Borderlands 4 and MGS Delta. So maybe 5 shooters (FPS and TPS) assuming release dates don't slip, unless I am missing some. Overall seems like a relative busy year, but still, 3 AAA games and two AA games isn't a whole lot.

Personally I'd really like to see something like Crysis again. A pure FPS game, story driven, that isn't extremely linear.
 
Did you play Dying Light? It’s not an FPS in the style you’re describing, but it’s story driven and pretty universally lauded for good reason. It has guns, though they’re not the main focus, and it’s definitely not a tactical shooter type game. But still, one of the better games that I’ve played and left a lasting impact.

Otherwise, I didn’t really realize that we were in such a drought. I suppose they just aren’t trendy at the moment...that, and the relatively few releases could be explained by the inflated budgets and development cycles that it now takes to make an AAA game.

I didn't see Medal of Honor mentioned in your OP. Geeeeez, I did not realize that that game came out all the way back in 2010. I still haven't played it. But, it looks really good even though it's from Early Access...err, I mean Electronic Arts before they went to shite.

You might want to keep your eye on Judas, though I've no idea when it's expected to release.

Judas is a narrative FPS developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite.
 
Well, Painkiller is coming back. And there's the recent Delta Force - Black Hawk Down (a bit of a flop).

I'm guessing that some of the hyped(-ish) shooters from a couple of years ago didn't make a ton of money - games like Atomic Heart, High On Life, Six Days in Fallujah (that's a few very different takes on the FPS genre).

Some of the well-regarded FPS games I've heard about in the past year have been more indie games - e.g., I am Your Beast.
 
Lateralus said:
Did you play Dying Light? It’s not an FPS in the style you’re describing, but it’s story driven and pretty universally lauded for good reason. It has guns, though they’re not the main focus, and it’s definitely not a tactical shooter type game. But still, one of the better games that I’ve played and left a lasting impact.

Otherwise, I didn’t really realize that we were in such a drought. I suppose they just aren’t trendy at the moment...that, and the relatively few releases could be explained by the inflated budgets and development cycles that it now takes to make an AAA game.

I didn't see Medal of Honor mentioned in your OP. Geeeeez, I did not realize that that game came out all the way back in 2010. I still haven't played it. But, it looks really good even though it's from Early Access...err, I mean Electronic Arts before they went to shite.

You might want to keep your eye on Judas, though I've no idea when it's expected to release.

Judas is a narrative FPS developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite.
It was a console game, but Medal of Honor: Rising Sun is probably my favorite of the WW2 era shooters. That came out in 2003. I played the GameCube version.
There are still a bunch of SP FPS games they're just overshadowed by other genres. Back in the late 90s and early 2000s FPS was king, not so much anymore. The biggest games are primarily multiplayer with live service components that keep people playing indefinitely.
 
Recommend STALKER 2 although its as you say, devolved into hybrid RPG/FPS.
Metro Exodus
Last of Us.....unless you already played on Playstation....and it is third person, but the story is so well done, it doesnt matter.
 
