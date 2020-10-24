Are there any X570 mobos that supports 16x PCIe 4.0 (GPU) + 4x PCIe 4.0 (NVMe) + 8x PCIe 3.0 (50Gbps NIC)?

My understanding is that the AM4 socket is limited to the following:1 16x PCIe 4.0 direct wired to AM4 (typically main PCIe 16x slot for GPU or split to 8x + 8x or 8x + 4x + 4x across 2 or 3 PCIe slots)1 4x PCIe 4.0 direct wired to AM4 (typically M.2 slot for NVMe storage device)1 4x PCIe 4.0 PCH (LAN, USB, SATA, etc)I have the following that I want to plug into a X570 mobo:RTX 3080 / 6900 XT (depending on which I can get my hands on first)Mellanox MCX4121A dual 25 Gpbs NIC (8x PCIe 3.0)Sabrent Rocket Q4 NVMe 4.0I'm thinking that the best compromise would be to run those 3 devices as either:GPU 8x PCIe 4.0 in PCIe 16x slot 1NIC 8x PCIe 3.0 in PCIe 16x slot 2 (or 3)NVMe 4x PCIe 4.0 in M.2 slotOr: (not sure this will work since that effectively leaves no PCIe lanes for the PCH chipset)GPU 16x PCIe 4.0 in PCIe 16x slot 1NIC 4x PCIe 3.0 in PCIe 16x slot 2 (or 3)NVMe 4x PCIe 4.0 in M.2 slotGranted 4.0 is effectively twice as fast as 3.0, so maybe I won't take a performance hit by running the GPU @ 8x (assuming a PCIe 4.0 capable GPU of course).PCIe 3.0 x 4 = 31.52 Gbps, so as long as I run just one port on the NIC, I'll be fine, but if I want to LAG them both together for 50 Gbps, that becomes a limiting factor.Do most X570 mobo support either of these configs? (I'm looking mainly at the Asus ROG/TUF offerings without WiFi)I'm coming from Intel where I have been spoiled with 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes for about as far back as I can remember, so being limited to 24 lanes will take some getting used to.Thanks!