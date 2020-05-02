Are there any technical advantages to the new type-C front panel connector standard?

Jedibeeftrix
i.e. will it always provide a performance floor above that which could be assumed on previous USB 3.x motherboard headers?
e.g. assumes a minimum data-rate of 10Gbps (rather than the possibility of supplying only 5Gbps)
e.g. assumes a minimum power delivery of 18W (rather than the possibility of supplying only 5W)
e.g. allows a possibility to supply network over USB (which is something that wouldn't be possible from USB 3.x headers)
e.g. allows a possibility to supply video-out over USB (which is something that wouldn't be possible from USB 3.x headers)
Curious if there are any technical advantages over and above a nicer connector that is easier to plug in...
Thanks. JBT
