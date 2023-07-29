Are there any recommended M.2 NVME/SATA docks? (Not Enclosures)

I am looking for a M.2 dock that preferably accepts both M.2 NVME and SATA drives. I tried to Google about it but all the results were for enclosures, I am not looking for an enclosure but a device similar to a HDD dock that will just let me quickly plug a M.2 drive in/out of it. Preferably, one that has enough clearance so I can plug in a drive whether it has a heatsink on it or not.



Basically something like this:



Sure, if I search for them on Amazon I get tons of results, but I have no idea which ones are any good, what controllers they use, etc. And like I mentioned, attempting to lookup reviews just give me enclosures instead of docks, I want something that will let me easily plug and unplug my different M.2 drives to quickly read/write from them without having to fiddle with putting them in/out of an enclosure.



Are there any good M.2 docks one can recommend that can handle both NVME and SATA drives and have enough clearance to fit with most heatsink designs too? Are there even any good ones around $50 or less? Or at least under $100? Most of the ones on Amazon are in the $30-40 range but I assume many of those are not that good.