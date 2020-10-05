Are there ANY high-quality non-RAID SATA controllers out there?

T

tbessie

n00b
Joined
Mar 1, 2008
Messages
23
Hi all...

I need to add some extra storage to my computer (Windows 10 running on Z490 motherboard).

Looking around, it seems that all there is available is low-cost, cheapish-ly made SATA controller boards, and high-priced, server-oriented RAID boards.

Is there any such thing as a really well-made non-RAID SATA controller board out there these days? In searching Amazon, NewEgg, etc. I've not found anything that gets stellar reviews from everyone.

- tim
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top