Are there ANY good "modern-themed" team-based shooters today that are like what Counter Strike Source used to be (other than CS: GO)?

I haven't played a good team-based multiplayer shooter in a very long time. CSS was the last one I played and I was really good and competitive at the time... I was in the beta and then our clan had our own server and everything... I also played a lot of UT2K4 but that was just against the bots which in my mind was still just as satisfying and fun.



So anyway now as a dude in my 30s and married with responsibilities my time to play has dwindled, but I was recalling with a old friend the "glory days" of CSS and UT2K4 and I was saying how great it would be if they just remade UT2K4 the way it was and released it.



So anyway after some thought I had purchased COD: Modern Warfare and Cold War. I always bought the COD games usually because of the campaign, but since COD is so damn popular I figured I'd get these for the multiplayer...



Well needless to say after a couple hours of playing what is essentially team deathmatch I was ALMOST ready to throw my entire PC out the window. There is just something... wrong with it... it's as if the developers made the game... "easy" for lack of a better word. EVERY map is full of campers and not only that but the maps have areas that are just straight killzones... sometimes I think the entire map is a killzone. Like anywhere I step to there are 30 different directions I can be ganged-up on... there is no sense of strategy in this game and it is incredibly infuriating.



It's like I felt as though the game isn't even meant to be played, but just people play it to rack up kills with no strategy involved... It's like the maps were designed for kids and "newbs."



Anyway I don't want to turn this into a rant about COD multiplayer, but suffice it to say it sucks and I want to have a game that I can load up and get into a match with a group of dudes in a CS:S Dust or Dust 2-like setting and have fun and play a couple rounds.



I want to also add that I play games to relax, and even back in the older CS days I never ever ever raged the way I did the other night while playing COD: Modern Warfare... I don't want to stress and be angry while playing. I just want to have a good time.