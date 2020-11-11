Are there Any Good Laptops These Days?

So, I generally use my desktop for everything I do, and only rarely reluctantly use my laptop.



I've been holding on to my old Dell Latitude E6430s like someone needs to pry it from my cold dead hands because I love the thing.



I don't care that it is thick, and not sleep looking.



Everything I could possibly want to do, I can either do without screws at all, or just releasing one or two and popping up a little door.



It's starting to get old though. Touch pad is starting to flake out. I could replace that, but these days resolutions have been getting crazy high on laptops, and I occasionally have to attend meetings with this thing, and the little 1366x768 screen is not brilliant when trying to look at other peoples 1440p screen shares...



So, I've been thinking about a replacement.



Before I just go try to pick up an old refurbished Dell Latitude E6540 or something like that, is there any hope that anything more modern will meet my requirements?



Here is what it must have:

- Everything "normal" must be upgradeable. Drives, RAM, WLAN card etc. these things may not be soldered to the board.

- Everything must be accessible. If I need to remove more than 4 screws to replace the main drive, or access the RAM or WLAN card, It's not for me

- No chiclet keyboards allowed. I can not stand those things. I'll take rubber dome or some other form of switch, but I will not put up with chiclet keyboards under any condition.

- Battery must be easily removable/swappable from the outside. No internal batteries.

- Must support at least 16GB Ram

- Prefer at least 4 cores (Does not have to be a speed demon, but reasonable desktop responsiveness is a must)

- At least 1080p screen

- Must have a gigabit or better ethernet port. (Preferably intel chip.)

- Must be designed with service in mind

- Must have analog Headphone/audio out port

- Must either come with an SSD or be upgradeable to an SSD (SATA is Fine)

- Hardware must be reasonably standard, and supported by the mainline Linux kernel. No rare or hard to find drivers allowed.

- Must be high quality. Latitudes will last you 10+ years and will still be alive when they are obsolete. This is what I am looking for.



Here is what I don't care about:

- Thickness does not matter (within reason, my baseline are the old Dell Latitude D and E series) I mean, sure, who doesn't like a thinner laptop, but it still must meet everything above.

- Sleekness and Aesthetics does not matter (Again, within reason. Don't care if it is pretty. This is not a pageant)

- Weight does not matter. I prefer something sturdy over something flimsy. (Again, within reason, an adult male must be able to easily carry it in a bag)

- 3D rendering performance. This laptop will never see a game or CAD. It will be a work machine, spending its life in Ms Office, Adobe PDF, etc. etc..

- Don't care about bluetooth.



If it takes 28 tiny screws all around the outsides only to realize that you now have to flip it over., remove the keyboard and its tiny flat ribbon cable, and flip it over again in order to access anything on the inside. I don't care how pretty or how fast it is. Sorry it's not for me.



Is anyone aware of a laptop that meets these criteria today, or is everything just Ultrabook trash now? The last laptops that I have used that meet these criteria were made in 2013. I'm hoping there are newer ones? Otherwise I'll be back to shopping for 7 year old refurbished models.



Appreiciate any input or recommendations.