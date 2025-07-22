Are there any full-featured AM5 mATX motherboards?

I built a PC using an Asus X670E Gene a while back to replace one of my PCs, and it's been a good board, with a robust featureset and features like USB 4 support, 3x USB-C ports, 3 m.2 nvme slots, etc. The only thing that I really don't like about it is that the 2nd PCI-E slot is only a 1x slot, so I can't install something like a 10GB Ethernet card for faster transfers to my NAS, but that's kind of a moot point as even that board has no retail availability and I don't see any obvious successors.



I have a different old PC that's still on AM4 that I'd like to upgrade, and I'm looking at currently available boards, and I don't see anything over the B850M chipset with limited USB ports and lanes.



There are x870 boards available in ITX and full ATX, but I'd like to stick with mATX if at all possible. I don't really like the size of full ATX, or want to deal with the compatibility and cooling difficulties of an ITX build.

If there aren't any currently available x870 boards in the mATX form factor, are there any upcoming ones?