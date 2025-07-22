  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Are there any full-featured AM5 mATX motherboards?

G

gsilver

Gawd
Joined
Oct 12, 2010
Messages
648
I built a PC using an Asus X670E Gene a while back to replace one of my PCs, and it's been a good board, with a robust featureset and features like USB 4 support, 3x USB-C ports, 3 m.2 nvme slots, etc. The only thing that I really don't like about it is that the 2nd PCI-E slot is only a 1x slot, so I can't install something like a 10GB Ethernet card for faster transfers to my NAS, but that's kind of a moot point as even that board has no retail availability and I don't see any obvious successors.

I have a different old PC that's still on AM4 that I'd like to upgrade, and I'm looking at currently available boards, and I don't see anything over the B850M chipset with limited USB ports and lanes.

There are x870 boards available in ITX and full ATX, but I'd like to stick with mATX if at all possible. I don't really like the size of full ATX, or want to deal with the compatibility and cooling difficulties of an ITX build.
If there aren't any currently available x870 boards in the mATX form factor, are there any upcoming ones?
 
