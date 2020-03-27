are there any fast 250gb sata ssd's? should I be concerned about the huge speed drop after cache is full?

I want to upgrade my dad's laptop hdd to ssd, but don't want to spend much since he doesn't need more than 250gb.



but looking at reviews, 250gb sata ssds all look like they suck ass compared to 500gb and 1tb.





in real world usage, is the 250gb ssd handicap noticeable? Are boot times and app loadup times as fast as 500gb drives?



my dad's usual workload is browse the internet, maybe occasionally edit a video,... and watch porn.