Are there any Bluetooth replacement technologies on the horizon?

I'm so over Bluetooth and how finicky and unreliable it is. It seriously never works reliably - it seems to just have "woke up on the wrong side of the bed" moments all too often and throw stutter and disconnect fits. No receiver or headphones ever worked anywhere near acceptable levels of reliability over any period of time.. it's maddening.



How has no technology replaced BT yet? Are there any serious efforts to replaec the technology being made anywhere?



"oh great, it doesn't pair"

*turn off BT on both devices, turn on*

"no go"

*repeat turn on and turn off*

*connected*

"oh nice, ok let's watch this now"

3 seconds later *disconnect*

*turns on and off*

some variation of the above

*turns on and off*

"works"

Until next time it decides to misbehave... which you know is just around the corner next time you want to just watch something without wires.