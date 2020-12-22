Are there any Bluetooth replacement technologies on the horizon?

I'm so over Bluetooth and how finicky and unreliable it is. It seriously never works reliably - it seems to just have "woke up on the wrong side of the bed" moments all too often and throw stutter and disconnect fits. No receiver or headphones ever worked anywhere near acceptable levels of reliability over any period of time.. it's maddening.

How has no technology replaced BT yet? Are there any serious efforts to replaec the technology being made anywhere?

"oh great, it doesn't pair"
*turn off BT on both devices, turn on*
"no go"
*repeat turn on and turn off*
*connected*
"oh nice, ok let's watch this now"
3 seconds later *disconnect*
*turns on and off*
some variation of the above
*turns on and off*
"works"
Until next time it decides to misbehave... which you know is just around the corner next time you want to just watch something without wires.
 
My BT Jabre in ears work perfectly every time with my phone and laptop, as well my JBL Flip speaker works flawless as well, also tie in my Schwiin spin bike that has BT to my computer picks up every single time...
 
BT isn't going away anytime soon, you're just having bad luck.

The problem is not every manufacturer implements it the best so you experience some inconsistency.
 
Weird, I've had these issues in all kinds of locations (work, home, outdoors) on Windows (Win 7 through 10, not sure if I used it in XP days) laptops, Chromebook, Macs, Linux, phones including a couple iPhones in the past and now Galaxy S8, all with different headsets and earpieces over the years including my latest two, Bose QC35 and QC35v2, and I don't buy low-end things.
And I'm a minimalist and have had all those things only ever connect 1-2 devices, so phone and whatever current laptop I was using (and not even simultaneously), so not like I was going around connecting it to different things every day and so maybe it gets confused ocassionally.

These things just shouldn't be happening, for so long, on so many different pieces of hardware.
 
