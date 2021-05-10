Are there any air flow cases with support of 280mm radiators on top?

I just bought an EVGA 280mm AIO CLC liquid cooler - which hasn't shipped yet - that will not fit in my old Corsair 300R case, even in the front, so I need to make an upgrade in a new case. My budget is $100 or below. My 300R was a very cool (as in temps) case and I've kind of gotten used to those nice thermals (running my current i9 10850K on a Cooler Master LED 212 at 30c, idle). So my plan is to buy a case mostly designed for excellent air flow with good front fans and mount the 280mm radiator on top but there don't seem to be many (if any) choices with this feature. What do you guys suggest?