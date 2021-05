Are there any air flow cases with support of 280mm radiators on top?

hehe, before I had even checked back on this topic I did some research and had decided on the 4000D (though I might go for the RGB varient 4000X) but thanks. Yeah, ram clearance is a huge concern, along with the i/o shield on that Asus z490-e. Also, I did take a look at the phanteks p500a too. Very nice case. I just want to make absolutely sure that that EVGA 280mm radiator fits at the top (however, it won't fit in the front of the 4000D, that I know). But that phanteks case is sure looking sweet too so it's between the two. Here's the links to the relevant components I'm concerned about. Will order the case as soon I'm sure. I currently own an old Corsair Carbide 300R case which I love and would keep if it was possibleRAM https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1608538914/F4-4000C18D-32GVK (42mm height)280mm radiator https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=400-HY-CL28-V1 Motherboard: https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-z490-e-gaming-model/