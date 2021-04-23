Are there any advantages of an AMD igpu?

Z

ZodaEX

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
3,769
Are there any advantages of an AMD igpu these days over Intel's igpu?
I've been reading everywhere that the encoding quality of Intel's Quick Sync is higher than AMD's equivalent, and now the new XE igpus are faster in gaming too. Is there any reason at all anymore to go with one of AMD's igpus?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
26,626
yes, for games. yes intels encoding is still faster. the xe mobile chips seems to be close to ryzen 3000g series in games, not faster(not sure where youre seeing that), but desktop is still far behind.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
385
for a test bench very handy when diagnosing parts. always nice to have a gpu you can test against. the new ryzen 5000 apus are coming but from what iv heard they still use vega graphics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top