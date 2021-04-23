Are there any advantages of an AMD igpu these days over Intel's igpu?
I've been reading everywhere that the encoding quality of Intel's Quick Sync is higher than AMD's equivalent, and now the new XE igpus are faster in gaming too. Is there any reason at all anymore to go with one of AMD's igpus?
