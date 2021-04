That would require one block to cool the front of one card and the back of another. Somewhat niche, although if the EKs/Heatkillers/AquaComputers of the world made FLAT metal-faced blocks instead of pretty patterns or RGB bling then you could just butt one card up against the backplate of the other and use thermal pads or TIM to conduct heat from the backplate of one card into the face of the upper card.