Are there any >30" 1440p monitors without VA's ghosts-in-the-monitors?

...and with Freesync or G-sync?



I grabbed a Dell 32" 1440p Freesync (S3220DGF) last year only to discover that the thing is straight up haunted with all the ghosting going on in it. A shame, as it looks great otherwise. Though its Freesync feature is also pretty janky (unofficial using an Nvidia GPU, which isn't a surprise), as well, with screen dropouts below ~68 FPS, which more or less defeats the large point of monitor sync IMO.



But it seems like every monitor over 30" is a damned VA panel, and the few that aren't VA are "anti-gaming" monitors without refresh-sync and war-crime level response times. I'm not a pro FPSer, so I don't need anything crazy, but I also don't want to play on a 5.2 minute response time, either.



I really don't want to go to 4K and deal with all those extra pixels to be driven, especially given a lot of software isn't even tailored to 4K, so it's not even benefiting much of the time. But it seems like 1440p is increasingly the "middle sibling" that's being forgotten about in the mix.



Am I out of luck? At this point I'm increasingly caring less about cost, as long as something can hit all the points.